WCWS bracket 2024 (updated): Teams, Schedule, Time, Venue, and more for National Semifinals ft. Florida, Texas, and more

The 2024 Women's College World Series (WCWS) has been as exciting as expected, and we've witnessed some great games so far. We've seen the usual contenders impress, and there's a fairytale run happening.
Here, we will give you an updated bracket for the ongoing WCWS:
2024 Women's College World Series bracket
Semifinals
- (2) Oklahoma vs. (4) Florida
- (1) Texas vs. (8) Stanford
How did we get here?
We are at the semifinal stage, with three-time defending champions Oklahoma facing off against an impressive Florida team. Oklahoma beat Duke and UCLA to get to this stage, while Florida beat Oklahoma State and Alabama to do so.
The other WCWS semifinal is between first-seeded Texas and eighth-seeded Stanford. Texas has racked up victories against Stanford and Florida to reach the semifinals, while Stanford beat Oklahoma State and UCLA to do likewise.
How to watch the 2024 Women's College World Series
Here's how to catch the rest of the action at the 2024 Women's College World Series:
- Date: June 3 - June 6/7, 2024
- Live stream: FuboTV, DAZN, and ESPN+
- TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU
- Venue: Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Tale of the Tape
The semifinals begin on Monday, June 3, 2024, with a blockbuster clash between two of the best teams left in the tournament. Oklahoma faces Florida in a battle of the two winningest programs of the past decade.
The second matchup is a battle of the first seed versus the lowest remaining seeded program in the tournament, as Texas is up against Stanford.
ESPN will continue its coverage of softball's biggest tournament, and games will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, with the close-out series on ESPN.
The stage is set for either the first four-peat in Women's College World Series history or a new champion for the first time in years.
Past ten WCWS winners
These are the last ten champions of the Women's College World Series:
- 2023: Oklahoma
- 2022: Oklahoma
- 2021: Oklahoma
- 2019: UCLA
- 2018: Florida State
- 2017: Oklahoma
- 2016: Oklahoma
- 2015: Florida
- 2014: Florida
- 2013: Oklahoma
*2020: No tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic
