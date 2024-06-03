WCWS bracket 2024 (updated): Teams, Schedule, Time, Venue, and more for National Semifinals ft. Florida, Texas, and more

The 2024 Women's College World Series (WCWS) has been as exciting as expected, and we've witnessed some great games so far. We've seen the usual contenders impress, and there's a fairytale run happening.

Here, we will give you an updated bracket for the ongoing WCWS:

Expand Tweet

Trending

2024 Women's College World Series bracket

Semifinals

(2) Oklahoma vs. (4) Florida

(1) Texas vs. (8) Stanford

How did we get here?

We are at the semifinal stage, with three-time defending champions Oklahoma facing off against an impressive Florida team. Oklahoma beat Duke and UCLA to get to this stage, while Florida beat Oklahoma State and Alabama to do so.

The other WCWS semifinal is between first-seeded Texas and eighth-seeded Stanford. Texas has racked up victories against Stanford and Florida to reach the semifinals, while Stanford beat Oklahoma State and UCLA to do likewise.

Expand Tweet

How to watch the 2024 Women's College World Series

Here's how to catch the rest of the action at the 2024 Women's College World Series:

Date: June 3 - June 6/7, 2024

Live stream: FuboTV, DAZN, and ESPN+

TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU

Venue: Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Tale of the Tape

The semifinals begin on Monday, June 3, 2024, with a blockbuster clash between two of the best teams left in the tournament. Oklahoma faces Florida in a battle of the two winningest programs of the past decade.

The second matchup is a battle of the first seed versus the lowest remaining seeded program in the tournament, as Texas is up against Stanford.

ESPN will continue its coverage of softball's biggest tournament, and games will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, with the close-out series on ESPN.

The stage is set for either the first four-peat in Women's College World Series history or a new champion for the first time in years.

Past ten WCWS winners

These are the last ten champions of the Women's College World Series:

2023: Oklahoma

2022: Oklahoma

2021: Oklahoma

2019: UCLA

2018: Florida State

2017: Oklahoma

2016: Oklahoma

2015: Florida

2014: Florida

2013: Oklahoma

*2020: No tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback