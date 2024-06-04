What are college softball pinch runner rules? Taking a look at the NCAA rule book

College softball is one of the most followed collegiate sporting events in the United States of America. There are rules to ensure that the game is safe, interesting and fair for both teams involved.

Here, we explore the college softball pincher rules and what they entail. We will highlight the NCAA rules and some other extant rules that will give you a clearer picture of what's at the collegiate level.

What are college softball pinch runner rules?

Rule 2, Section 63 of the NCAA Softball Rules states:

"An eligible substitute player who isn't listed in the team lineup and runs for a player that has reached base."

Furthermore, Rule 7, Section 1 on POSITION AND BATTING ORDER states:

"Each player shall become the batter and shall take their position within a batter's box, on either side of home plate, in the order which the name appears."

Hence, a pinch runner's role is simply to enter the pitch to replace a player to replace another player on base. Furthermore, according to Section 15, Rule D of the Official Rulebook of USA Softball:

"The designated player may be substituted for at any time by a pinch hitter or runner. The substitute becomes the designated player and has all the options of the designated player position. The starting designated player and a substitute for the designated player may not be in the game simultaneously."

It's illegal for the pinch runner and the designated player to remain in the game at the same time; one of them must leave the game for the action to proceed.

What's next in the Women's College World Series?

The 2024 Women's College World Series has been as interesting as expected, with highlight-reel plays daily. The World Series has reached the semifinal stage, with one semifinal settled and the other yet to be played.

Here's a look at the schedule for the rest of the tournament:

Semifinals

(2) Oklahoma vs. (4) Florida

Finals

(1) Texas vs. (2) Oklahoma/(4) Florida

How to watch:

Date: June 4 - June 6/7, 2024

Live stream: Fubo, DAZN, ESPN+

TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU

Venue: Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

