What time does LSU baseball play Tennessee? Start times, TV Channel, live stream info and more about NCAA World Series 2023

The fifth-seeded LSU Tigers will be taking on the Tennessee Volunteers in the final first-round game in the 2023 College World Series. The game will begin at 7:40 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, June 17 in Omaha, Nebraska. This game will be airing on ESPN and ESPN+ so you can see all of the action.

These programs faced off three times during the regular season at the end of March in Baton Rogue with the Tigers winning two of the three games played. What should we expect out of this game and which team will advance to play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the winner's bracket and avoid the Stanford Cardinal in an elimination game?

What should we expect out of the LSU Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers College World Series game?

The College World Series has been electric so far as the first three games all have been decided by one run. The LSU Tigers have two of the best players in the entire nation in center fielder Dylan Crews and their starting pitcher, the 2023 Dick Howser Trophy winner, tall right-hander Paul Skenes.

There has been a big issue in the form of the NCAA Transfer Portal that could play a major factor as outfielder Josh Stevenson decided to enter the transfer portal while the team was still in the 2023 College World Series.

Paul Skenes will get the ball and had an incredible start in the Super Regional matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats as he threw 7.2 innings and gave up a walk, seven strikeouts, and four hits. He has shown the ability to pitch against tough lineups and last long into the game.

Andrew Lindsey is expected to start here in the first game of the College World Series for the Tennessee Volunteers. He pitched the ball well as Lindsey was 3-3 with a 2.79 ERA in 67.2 innings throughout the season. Both teams have been hitting the ball extremely well, especially with the ability to hit for power.

What team is going to be able to win this game?

This is going to be an interesting game and the LSU Tigers should be able to crush it here. They are far and away the deeper team in this matchup and Skenes should dominate throughout the game as Tennessee's lineup did not do well in their only matchup against him. Fifth-seeded LSU Tigers remain firm favorites to win in this game.

