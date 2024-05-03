What time does Texas A&M play LSU? Start time, TV Channel, live stream - May 3, College Baseball 2024

The nation's No. 1 team, Texas A&M, visits LSU for the start of its three-game series on Friday night at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Aggies (39-6, 15-6 SC) aim for their seventh consecutive series win as they take on another hot team in the Tigers (29-17, 7-14 SEC), who have won seven of their last nine games, including a 4-2 win in conference play.

The series will test if Texas A&M can sustain its series streak and keep its top ranking in all major polls. Meanwhile, LSU attempts to ambush the nation's No. 1-ranked squad and improve its conference after this series.

Texas A&M will start left-handed pitcher Ryan Prager, who is 8-0 and has a 2.59 ERA. LSU will counter with Gage Jump (4-1, 3.62 ERA).

The Aggies have an excellent pitching staff that has significantly reduced its season ERA by almost two runs from the previous season.

Texas A&M lefty Ryan Prager is 8-0 with a 2.59 ERA this season.

Aside from its efficient pitching staff, Texas A&M prides itself on a well-oiled offense led by Gavin Grahovac, Jace LaViolette and Braden Montgomery. The trio alone combined for 186 of the 403 RBIs recorded this season.

Montgomery and LaViolette have been spectacular all season for the Aggies. They are among the nation's leaders in RBIs and home runs. Montgomery has driven in 73 runs, ranking third nationwide, and smacked 23 HRs (fourth).

LaViolette is tied with Montgomery in homers but has 61 RBIs, which is No. 13 in the nation. Freshman Grahovac is not far behind as he has 52 RBIs, ranked sixth in the SEC.

On the other hand, LSU has belted 83 homers and is batting .288 this season. In their last four games, the Tigers have knocked down 10 round-trippers in four games. Jared Jones and Tommy White are the team's top sluggers and have 19 and 18 HRs, respectively. White has batted in 48 runs while batting .339.

Freshman Ashton Larson will try to sustain his form in conference action. He has a BA of .412. Michael Braswell III is close behind, batting .354 against SEC rivals.

What time does Texas A&M play LSU?

The Texas A&M vs. LSU clash will be played on Friday, May 3, at 7:00 pm CT (8:00 pm ET). SEC Network will broadcast the match on television.

Texas A&M vs LSU live stream info

The live stream for this match will be available on ESPN and Fubo.

Texas A&M vs LSU past stats

In their last matchup on May 26, 2023, Texas A&M edged past LSU 5-4 in a game held in Hoover, Alabama. Two months before that, LSU won a three-game series, 2-1, at the College Station.

Overall, LSU is ahead 26-25 in their previous meetings. Friday's game is the 52nd match of both teams since Feb. 18, 1977.