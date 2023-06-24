The stage is now set, the second-seeded Florida Gators and the fifth-seeded LSU Tigers will clash in the College World Series finals. The finals are a best-of-three series to determine which program wins the Division I baseball national championship.

When does the championship series begin and what are the details needed to know before the first pitch is thrown?

When does the College World Series finals begin, and where can I watch it?

The CWS finals begin on Saturday and will go on for three consecutive days, if necessary. These games are to be a lot of fun as we see a lot of the future stars of Major League Baseball battle it out. Sunday's game is the only afternoon game for the College World Series.

Below is a table of when each game is taking place and how you can view it if you are not physically attending in Omaha, Nebraska. All three games will take place at Charles Schwab Field, as did every bracket game.

Date Time How to Watch Game 1: Saturday, June 23 7:00 PM EST ESPN & ESPN+ Game 2: Sunday, June 24 3:00 PM EST ESPN & ESPN+ Game 3: Monday, June 25 7:00 PM EST ESPN & ESPN+

How can I get tickets to the 2023 College World Series finals?

The NCAA does a great job of having tickets available for the biggest games of the Division I college baseball season. If you click here, it will bring you to the official website to purchase tickets for either of the first two games.

Tickets for Game 3 will be available later as that game is not guaranteed to happen.

Who are some of the stars that I should look out for in the 2023 College World Series?

The LSU Tigers and the Florida Gators both have some incredible talent throughout their rosters that will make these CWS finals intriguing.

On the Tigers' side of things, center fielder Dylan Crews and starting pitcher Paul Skenes are two of the top names projected to be taken in the 2023 MLB draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Washington Nationals respectively.

Skenes will likley not find the mound after pitching in the win-or-go-home game on Thursday against the top-seeded Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Tommy "Tanks" White was the reason LSU advanced as he hit the walk-off two-run homer in the 11th inning for a 2-0 win over Wake Forest.

On the Florida side, the Gators' offense is led by Jac Caglianone as he is one of the biggest power hitters in the game. Out of the bullpen is one of the top relievers in Brandon Neely, who appeared in all three games in the bracket round.

This is one of the bigger CWS finals in the last handful of years so this will be interesting.

The two Southeastern Conference teams met in the championship series in 2017, with Florida winning its only national title. LSU has won six national championships, the last of which came in 2009.

