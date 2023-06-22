Where did Paul Skenes transfer from? LSU star pitcher's height, weight, pitching stats, and more explored

The LSU Tigers have arguably the most dominant pitcher in college baseball in Paul Skenes, and he is expected to take the mound tonight. The 6-6 247-pound righty has shown the ability to dominate in big games and be able to succeed at the next level.

This is his first year with the Tigers after pitching his freshman and sophomore seasons with the Air Force Falcons in the Mountain West Conference. However, it was clear from his performances that he could throw on the biggest stages, and LSU proved dominant.

But what is there to know about the ace of the LSU Tigers staff, Paul Skenes? Let's dive deeper into the player and discuss everything we should know about him going into arguably the most important start of his collegiate career.

What has Paul Skenes done on the mound throughout his career?

When diving into his NCAA stats over three seasons (two with Air Force, one with LSU), he has made 51 appearances (31 starts). After coming out of the bullpen during his freshman season, he is 23-6 with a 2.26 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP over 227 innings. He also has 58 walks compared to 326 strikeouts, which is better than a 5.5:1 ratio.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Paul Skenes, Elite Water Bottle Toss Mechanics. Paul Skenes, Elite Water Bottle Toss Mechanics. https://t.co/fbJnDRwjam

However, he shined during this season as a top name as he is 12-2 with a 1.81 ERA with 19 walks and 200 strikeouts in 114.2 innings. His 15.7 strikeouts per nine innings led college baseball this season and was a strong reason for Paul Skenes winning the 2023 Dick Howser Award and being a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award.

Where will Paul Skenes be selected in the 2023 MLB draft?

Paul Skenes has shown to be a top prospect in the draft class as he has not been selected so far. However, the talk is that teammate center fielder Dylan Crews will likely be the first pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

That means Skenes will likely be the second selection by the Washington Nationals, and that makes a lot of sense. The Nationals have developed pitching through recent memory with the likes of Stephen Strasburg and Lucas Giolito, to name a couple.

Washington has done an outstanding job of developing pitching, and Skenes would just add to that list. He has shown the ability to pitch like a Cy Young Award candidate, and with seasoning in the minors, Skenes will somehow get even better.

Poll : 0 votes