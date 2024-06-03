Who are the announcers for 2024 College Softball World Series? All we know about crew for the 2024 women's D1 baseball National Championship series

The 2024 College Softball World Series has begun, and the best softball teams in the country are competing for top honors. Oklahoma is chasing the first four-peat in history while the other teams are looking to knock them off their perch.

As you would expect, there's an all-star cast of announcers for the 2024 College Softball World Series.

Who are the announcers for the 2024 College Softball World Series?

ESPN has two sets of announcers for the 2024 College Softball World Series. The first crew is headed by Beth Mowins, who is handling the play-by-play. She'll be joined by two former All-Americans Jessica Mendoza and Michele Smith, with the pair occupying the roles of analysts. Holly Rowe completes the crew as the sideline reporter. The Mowins-Mendoza-Smith-Rowe crew will be in charge of the best-of-three-game series championship from Wednesday, June 5, to Friday, June 7.

The second broadcasting crew consists of Kevin Brown (play-by-play), Amanda Scarborough (analyst), and Alyssa Lang (sideline reporter).

Furthermore, pre-game and post-game shows will be broadcast live from Devon Park. Pam Ward and analysts Danielle Lawrie and Madison Shipman will host these shows, and Amanda Scarborough will join them ahead of the championship run-in.

How to watch the College Softball World Series online?

There's no need to worry if you are in Oklahoma to catch the action live.

You can savor the action on ESPN+ or a live TV streaming service. The numerous live TV streaming services include:

1. Hulu + Live TV

With Hulu + Live TV, you can watch the 2024 World Series from over 95 live TV channels. It costs $76.99 a month after a three-day free trial.

2. ESPN+

With ESPN+, you can watch the World Series and other premium sports shows. It costs $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year for an annual plan.

3. FuboTV

Then there's FuboTV, a streaming service that has attained significant popularity. FuboTV has a seven-day free trial, after which you can subscribe for $79.99 monthly.

