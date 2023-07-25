College baseball has significantly grown in popularity in recent times. We witnessed a scintillating finale between LSU and Florida, which resulted in LSU claiming another national championship.

With college baseball programs growing and the game rising, the top-tier college baseball coaches are worth their weight in gold. However, upon review, one name stood out above all coaches when evaluating their total compensation in 2023.

Let's look at how college coaches are paid and which coach stands out above the rest.

Who is the highest-paid baseball coach?

Vanderbilt v Florida

Vanderbilt Commodores' Tim Corbin is the highest-paid college baseball coach, with a total salary of $2,447,059 in 2023. The next highest salary for a college baseball coach is Mike Bianco of Ole Miss, at $1,625,000.

Why the gulf between the Commodores' headman and the remaining head coaches in college baseball? There isn't a gulf there at all. Deferred payments are what elevated Corbin's total compensation to that number.

However, the Vanderbilt head coach remains the highest-paid college baseball coach even if the deferred payments are not considered.

Here are the top 10 head coach salaries as of 2023:

1) Tim Corbin, Vanderbilt: $2,447,059

2) Mike Bianco, Ole Miss: $1,625,000

3) Jim Schlossnagle, Texas A&M: $1,580,000

4) Tony Vitello, Tennessee: $1,500,000

5) Dave Van Horn, Arkansas: $1,350,000

6) Kevin O' Sullivan, Florida: $1,290,000

7) Chris Lemonis, Mississippi State: $1,270,000

8) Jay Johnson, LSU: $1,250,000

9) Butch Thompson, Auburn: $1,250,000

10) Dan McDonnell, Louisville: $1,200,000

Salary Structure

College World Series - Vanderbilt v Michigan - Game Two

As stated above, Tim Corbin is the highest-paid baseball coach in college baseball, but how is his salary structured? Let's break it down.

Tim Corbin's total compensation is $2,447,059, which includes the base salary, retirement, and incentive bonuses. A part of Corbin's compensation in 2023 came from deferred payments over previous years that totaled $647,705.

Contract Details

2021 NCAA Division I Men's Baseball Championship

Tim Corbin signed a contract extension with the Commodores in 2021, following his 19th season at Vanderbilt. A large part of the reason why Corbin is paid the most is due to his tenure and consistent success at Vanderbilt.

Corbin has led the Commodores to four College World Series appearances, including two World Series titles in 2014 and 2019. He carries the greatest winning percentage of any head coach in Vanderbilt history and the best winning percentage of any head coach who has coached at least 100 games.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!