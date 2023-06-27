Who won the College World Series Jello Shot Challenge? All-time records broken, Guinness World Record set at Rocco's

At the College World Series, the Jello Shot Challenge became as big as the actual baseball. While teams have duked it out on the diamond the last few years, their fans have duked it out at Rocco's, where the competition got larger than life.

LSU won the College World Series and the Jello Shot Challenge

The College World Series Jello Shot Challenge requires fans of teams to purchase the drinks and put them towards a team, with the eventual winner being named as whichever team had the most devoted fan base.

That was LSU this year, and they shattered records. They had already set the new record on June 20, before their team was even in the final with over 21,000. They didn't stop there, surpassing 50,000 thanks to a lot of devoted fans- including the Baton Rouge attorney general.

LSU shatters College World Series Jello Shot Challenge record

The previous Jello Shot Challenge record was set at last year's College World Series, where Ole Miss fans purchased nearly 19,000 Jello Shots. LSU had already surpassed that, but then they more than tripled it. In total, they had more than 64,000 shots purchased for their team.

All proceeds go to charity, so the fans of Tennessee, TCU, Wake Forest, LSU and more were all donating to a worthy cause and participating in a record-setting year.

