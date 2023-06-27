Create

Why did Paul Skenes leave Air Force? Dissecting College World Series champion's successful decision to join LSU

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jun 27, 2023 12:03 GMT
Why did Paul Skenes leave Air Force?

Paul Skenes is now a top MLB prospect, a National Champion and a big reason his team was even in the College World Series. Not so long ago, he was on track to join the military- the Air Force, to be exact. He was at the Air Force Academy and was going to play baseball there before leaving.

Why did Paul Skenes leave Air Force? The simple answer is that he wanted to play baseball. Athletes who go to Army, Navy, Air Force and other military schools can play the sports in college, but they often have service to fulfill upon graduation.

The only way to avoid this required service was to leave the school and to do it by his junior year. He did just that, landing at LSU and morphing into one of college baseball's best pitchers.

Paul Skenes details transfer out of Air Force

Paul Skenes is headed for a top selection in the MLB Draft, but that was never guaranteed at Air Force. He said via Sporting News:

"So even if you're still in minor league baseball, major league baseball, if you're still in the Air Force, they can pull it away from you, which isn't a super common thing, but you see it occasionally. I didn't want anyone to take it out from under me."
Paul Skenes with the trophy
Now, no one can take it from him and he's likely to be a very high selection in the upcoming draft. Skenes has been touted as the best pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg.

