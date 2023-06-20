Create

What is the CWS Jello Shot Challenge? Rocco's offering has become an annual Omaha tradition

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jun 20, 2023 16:36 GMT
What is the CWS Jello Shot Challenge?
What is the CWS Jello Shot Challenge?

The CWS Jello Shot challenge has become a tradition at Omaha during the College World Series. Fans of the teams that are playing can purchase jello shots from Rocco's and compete in a challenge to see which team's fans can buy the most.

This year, LSU destroyed the competition. One man, the Raising Cane's CEO came in and purchased an astounding number to easily win the CWS Jello Shot challenge for his team.

Records are meant to be broken! All time team total ✅ All time overall total ✅ Guinness Book of World Record for shots purchased by one person ✅. @ToddGraves head fry cook from @raisingcanes out here supporting @LSUbaseball. Congrats on the new record. #RoccosOmaha #Cws2023 https://t.co/jKi2aWEj4S

LSU ended up with an astonishing 21,435 shots. They were so far above every other fan base:

  1. Wake Forest, 5572
  2. TCU, 3117
  3. Oral Roberts, 2610
  4. Florida, 1716
  5. Tennessee, 1639
  6. Stanford, 720
  7. Virginia, 569
LSU won the College World Series Jello Shot Challenge
LSU won the College World Series Jello Shot Challenge

To be clear, 569 Jello Shots is a lot, but it is dead last compared to other teams. LSU's total is mind-boggling and set a Guiness World Record in the process. All proceeds go to charity, so this was a worthy cause.

LSU smashes CWS Jello Shot Challenge record

Mississippi State set the all-time record at around 3,000 back 2021. Ole Miss then destroyed that total last year with an impressive 18,777 Jell-O shots over the course of the event.

Ladies and Gentlemen your OFFICIAL 2022 Rocco's Jello Shot Challenge. Congrats to @OleMissBSB for their victory on the field and their fans for the victory across the street at Rocco's. It was a special year and we couldn't be more thankful for y'all. #CWS2022 #CWSS #RoccosOmaha https://t.co/XuloBnXmDM

LSU came in and topped the old CWS Jello Shot challenge record with ease. Will another team be able to come in next year and go even higher? From the get go, LSU appeared to be on a mission as they were ahead on the first day and never looked back.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

How has Nikola Jokic changed the NBA forever? His crazy life and career is one for the ages!

Quick Links

Edited by Zachary Roberts
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...