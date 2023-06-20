What is the CWS Jello Shot Challenge? Rocco's offering has become an annual Omaha tradition

The CWS Jello Shot challenge has become a tradition at Omaha during the College World Series. Fans of the teams that are playing can purchase jello shots from Rocco's and compete in a challenge to see which team's fans can buy the most.

This year, LSU destroyed the competition. One man, the Raising Cane's CEO came in and purchased an astounding number to easily win the CWS Jello Shot challenge for his team.

LSU ended up with an astonishing 21,435 shots. They were so far above every other fan base:

Wake Forest, 5572 TCU, 3117 Oral Roberts, 2610 Florida, 1716 Tennessee, 1639 Stanford, 720 Virginia, 569

LSU won the College World Series Jello Shot Challenge

To be clear, 569 Jello Shots is a lot, but it is dead last compared to other teams. LSU's total is mind-boggling and set a Guiness World Record in the process. All proceeds go to charity, so this was a worthy cause.

LSU smashes CWS Jello Shot Challenge record

Mississippi State set the all-time record at around 3,000 back 2021. Ole Miss then destroyed that total last year with an impressive 18,777 Jell-O shots over the course of the event.

LSU came in and topped the old CWS Jello Shot challenge record with ease. Will another team be able to come in next year and go even higher? From the get go, LSU appeared to be on a mission as they were ahead on the first day and never looked back.

