CWS Brackets 2023: Top teams, schedule, how to watch, and more

The CWS Bracket in 2023 is beginning to take shape. The College World Series is officially underway after the new and improved NCAA baseball tournament took place. What began as a massive tournament with teams from all over the country now features just 11 teams after Virginia's elimination.

Wake Forest squeaked out a win to remain in the CWS Bracket in 2023 as the top-seeded team. Contenders Florida, TCU, Oral Roberts and many others would love to knock them off. Here's when that might happen and how to watch.

CWS Bracket 2023: Schedule and television details

Here's the full schedule for the CWS Bracket 2023:

June 19

Game 7: Stanford vs. Tennessee, 2 p.m. (Elimination game), ESPN

Game 8: Wake Forest vs. LSU, 7 p.m., ESPN

June 20

Game 9: TCU vs. Oral Roberts, 2 p.m. (Elimination game), ESPN

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 7 p.m. (Elimination game), ESPN

June 21

Game 11: Florida vs. Winner of Game 9, 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10, 7 p.m. | ESPN

June 22

Game 13: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 9, 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. (If necessary): ESPN or ESPN2

Game 14: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10, 7 p.m. (If necessary): ESPN2

MCWS Finals — Best two-of-three

Game 1: Bracket Winner 1 vs. Bracket Winner 2, June 24, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: June 25, 3 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: June 26, 7 p.m., ESPN (If necessary)

Who will win the CWS Bracket?

In just about a week, the epic CWS will conclude. Which teams will be make it and who will be crowned the champion?

