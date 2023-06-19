CWS Brackets 2023: Top teams, schedule, how to watch, and more

The CWS Bracket in 2023 is beginning to take shape. The College World Series is officially underway after the new and improved NCAA baseball tournament took place. What began as a massive tournament with teams from all over the country now features just 11 teams after Virginia's elimination.
Wake Forest squeaked out a win to remain in the CWS Bracket in 2023 as the top-seeded team. Contenders Florida, TCU, Oral Roberts and many others would love to knock them off. Here's when that might happen and how to watch.
CWS Bracket 2023: Schedule and television details
Here's the full schedule for the CWS Bracket 2023:
- June 19
- Game 7: Stanford vs. Tennessee, 2 p.m. (Elimination game), ESPN
- Game 8: Wake Forest vs. LSU, 7 p.m., ESPN
- June 20
- Game 9: TCU vs. Oral Roberts, 2 p.m. (Elimination game), ESPN
- Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 7 p.m. (Elimination game), ESPN
- June 21
- Game 11: Florida vs. Winner of Game 9, 2 p.m., ESPN
- Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10, 7 p.m. | ESPN
- June 22
- Game 13: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 9, 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. (If necessary): ESPN or ESPN2
- Game 14: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10, 7 p.m. (If necessary): ESPN2
- MCWS Finals — Best two-of-three
- Game 1: Bracket Winner 1 vs. Bracket Winner 2, June 24, 7 p.m., ESPN
- Game 2: June 25, 3 p.m., ESPN
- Game 3: June 26, 7 p.m., ESPN (If necessary)
In just about a week, the epic CWS will conclude. Which teams will be make it and who will be crowned the champion?
