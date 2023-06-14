Create

LSU vs Tennessee NCAA Men's College World Series 2023: Venue, Start Time, and TV details

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jun 14, 2023 15:26 GMT
LSU vs Tennessee NCAA Men's College World Series 2023

LSU vs Tennessee is going to be one of the most hotly contested competitions of the College World Series. After winning the Hattiesburg Super Regional on Monday, the Volunteerss will see their conference rival Tigers on Saturday at 7 pm EST.

The LSU vs Tennessee will be at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska, so neither team has much of a home field advantage here. This will be both teams' first matchup of the CWS.

youtube-cover

During the regular season, the Tigers took two of three games in the series. However, in the final matchup, the Volunteers scored 14 runs en route to a victory.

LSU vs Tennessee figures to be a heavyweight bout

This matchup of LSU vs Tennessee features two top programs, though LSU may have a slight edge in star power.

LSU vs Tennessee is coming up

They have the top two prospects for next month's amateur draft in center fielder Dylan Crews, who is the projected top pick. He is hitting .434 for the season to lead all players in the College World Series.

Ace pitcher Paul Skenes has recorded an otherworldly 188 strikeouts. This is the most since 2011, and he's encroaching on Ben McDonald's SEC record (also played for LSU) of 202 that was set in 1989.

youtube-cover

Tennessee has some star power of their own in Zane Denton, who helped carry them through to this point. Anything less than a tight matchup between two elite programs would be a surprise.

Edited by Zachary Roberts
