Quinn Mathews MLB Draft Projection: Player profile and predicted position after Stanford standout's 156 pitch, 16K epic

Quinn Mathews tossed one of the most epic pitching performances of all time yesterday. With his team facing Texas in an elimination game at the NCAA Baseball Tournament, he left everything he had on the field during a dominant effort.

The Comeback @thecomeback And on pitch No. 156, Quinn Mathews finishes the complete game to square the Stanford Super Regional 1-1.



Game 3 on Monday. And on pitch No. 156, Quinn Mathews finishes the complete game to square the Stanford Super Regional 1-1. Game 3 on Monday. https://t.co/R1ltGEYXiR

Quinn Mathews dropped in 156 pitches, which is epic in and of itself. No MLB pitcher has sniffed that number this season in a single game. To top it all off, he added a stunning amount of strikeouts, 16, and held the ball all night as his team came back to win 8-3.

NCAA Baseball @NCAABaseball



- Quinn Mathews after throwing 156 pitches



"I told'em I was good to go, and they weren't going to get the rock out of my hand"- Quinn Mathews after throwing 156 pitches

This has MLB scouts and fans' attention. Mathews was already on draft boards, and this performance might even help his stock. Right now, he's listed as the 199th player on MLB.com's draft prospects board.

Quinn Mathews 119th prospect for MLB draft after stunning performance

Quinn Mathews is listed outside the top 100 in terms of the upcoming draft's total prospects. In other sports, this wouldn't be a good thing per se. In the NFL, that would make the pitcher almost a fourth-round pick. In the NBA, it means he'd be lucky to get signed after going undrafted.

Where will Quinn Mathews be drafted?

However, in the MLB, it means he'd be a borderline fourth-round pick, which is to say he's one of the more touted prospects. There are 20 rounds in the MLB Draft, which means Mathews will be going well before a lot of other players if his positioning holds.

