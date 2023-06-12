What happened to Kyle Brown at NCAA Super Regional? ESPN Director suffers medical emergency at Wake Forest vs Alabama

Kyle Brown, an ESPN producer who had worked at the company for 18 years, died yesterday. While working in North Carolina on the NCAA Super Regionals, he suffered a medical emergency and passed away at the age of 42.

The game Kyle Brown was working was number 16 Alabama facing off with top seeded Wake Forest, a game that ended in a 22-5 route that sent Wake Forest to the College World Series. There was a multi-hour delay due to the incident.

ESPN PR @ESPNPR NCAA Baseball coverage across ESPN, ESPN2 & ESPNU began at noon today with this tribute to Kyle Brown from @KrisBudden NCAA Baseball coverage across ESPN, ESPN2 & ESPNU began at noon today with this tribute to Kyle Brown from @KrisBudden https://t.co/l4B7uuXcJT

Brown is survived by his wife, Megan, and their four children: Makayla, Carson, Camden, and Madyn. Before beginning his production career with ESPN, Brown played sports at the collegiate level. He was the captain of the Ohio State baseball team.

Kyle Brown cause of death

As of now, the only cause of death listed for Kyle Brown, the former ESPN producer, is a nondescriptive medical emergency at the college baseball tournament. They are currently not listing an official cause of death.

Kyle Brown was working the Alabama game

ESPN offered up a statement for their employee:

“A 16-year ESPN employee, Kyle was a deeply admired member of our production team — and highly accomplished, having captured two Sports Emmy Awards while working a multitude of sports from baseball and basketball to Monday Night Football and college football."

Kris Budden said this live on the air this morning:

“Kyle cherished the opportunities to have a career in sports,” Budden said. “His ESPN family wishes to extend our deepest condolences and full support to Kyle’s loved ones… Kyle will be greatly missed.”

Kyle will be missed, and thoughts and prayers go out to his friends, family and ESPN.

