Florida vs Texas Tech NCAA Baseball Regionals 2023: Venue, Start Time, and TV details

Florida and Texas Tech have not yet survived the NCAA Baseball Regionals to advance to the Super Regionals. There, they will face an increasingly small and talented pool of teams. Many of those matchups have been set, but not all of them.

The NCAA Baseball Regionals are held between teams until a few without multiple losses remain. Those will officially end tonight with a few key matchups, but the second round will begin soon as well. One of those key matchups is between Florida and TTU.

Florida and Texas Tech will face off with a spot in the Super Regionals on the line today. At noon EST, these two teams will take the field and play a winner-takes-all matchup.

Florida is the number two national seed and is trying to avoid the fate that befell number four overall seed Clemson University. Should they win their NCAA game, they'll face off with nunber 15 seed South Carolina.

How to watch NCAA Baseball Regionals between Florida and Texas Tech

This iteration of the final stage of the NCAA Baseball Regionals will be held at McKethan Field at Condron Family Ballpark, Gainesville. For those interested in watching, it will be on ESPN+. This is a subscription service that differs from the regular ESPN television channels.

The Florida Gators play their final NCAA Baseball Regionals today

However, it will also be simultaneously viewable on ESPNU, though that's not as common of a channel in many cable packages. It will also be on the radio at AM 850 WRUF for those in the area.

