Who holds the College Strikeout Record? Exploring the NCAA Record Books as LSU's Paul Skenes Hunts it

With Paul Skenes closing in on the college baseball strikeout record, it is a great time to showcase what the stat means to the sport - and the players that hold it.

One of the signature moments of a baseball game is when that third ball goes past the batter and the home base ump lets out an emphatic “Strike three!”

Who has the most forced whiffs and punchouts in a season?

Single-season college strikeout record holder - Derek Tatsuno

Paul Skenes has 200 Strikeouts on the Year (2023)

The NCAA record all-time for strikeouts is held by University of Hawaii pitcher Derek Tatsuno.

Tatsuno would play just six seasons in the minor league, but in 1979 he struck out 234 batters in one single season

The strikeout record has stood for nearly 50 years, but Paul Skenes may have an outside chance to get near it.

Currently, he sits at 200 even after a 12-strikeout performance in Game 1 of the Men’s College World Series.

Paul Skenes nears the College Strikeout Record

Just 34 KOs away, Skenes dominating performance ensures he will have another start.

It would take a berth into the College World Series Finals to give him two more starts and an opportunity. Averaging 17 strikeouts over two starts would be incredible, but so is a pitcher whose fastball regularly hits triple digits.

Regardless if he etches his name in the record book he is already in rare air.

Tatsuno’s college record came in 174.1 innings. Skenes has 200 in just 114.2 innings pitched. His 15.7 strikeout average over nine innings is 3 more than Tatsuno’s.

In fact, Paul Skenes' number is only 1 KO off the all-time average mark by Ryan Wagner set in the 2003 season.

Other College Strikeout Records

Derek Tatsuno held the career strikeout mark(541) for nearly two decades before John Powell from Auburn blew past those numbers in his 3-year collegiate career

John Powell’s 602 KOs is a collegiate record that will most likely never be bested. However, there is one more record that is even more unbreakable than Powell's.

In 1971, Buddy Schulz struck out 26 batters in a single game. Of 27 possible outs, Shulz struck out the side for nearly nine straight innings. The University of Miami pitcher achieved this feat against Wright State.

When is the next time we can see Paul Skenes chase the strikeout record?

LSU play again tomorrow, on Monday, June 19th, against Wake Forest. Skenes will find himself on the mound in either of the next two games for the Tigers, most likely in an elimination game or a Finals-clinching game.

