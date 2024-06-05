Who is Maya Brady's dad, Brian? Taking a closer look at UCLA softball athlete's family & background

Maya Brady is the star shortstop and hitter for the UCLA Bruins who garnered the Pac-12 Batting Champion title and the 2023 Pac-12 Player of the Year award. She is widely known for her connection with Tom Brady, her maternal uncle, who has often referred to the 23-year-old as the greatest athlete in the Brady family.

In contrast to Maya's mother, Uncle Tom and another uncle (Kevin Youkilis), who is a two-time World Series winner, her father, Brian Timmons, comes from a different field altogether.

His early days mark humble beginnings as he worked in a mechanical goods shop during the 1990s. From there, he slowly worked toward building his name in the legal world and worked as a partner at Latham & Watkins. Soon, the Harvard graduate became the Global Head of Complex Litigation for Quinn Emanuel.

Trending

He was elected for the Irish Legal 100 and honored with the Litigator of the Year award in 2020. Recognized as one of South Cali's Super Lawyers, he was named one of the 500 Leading Litigators of America by Lawdragon in 2024.

It is easy to think that Maya Brady's athletic success stems from her relationship with the greatest quarterback in NFL history and her mother Maureen Brady's rich softball roots. However, her father Brian also had a significant impact on her journey.

As a parent, Timmons was a regular at exposing Maya to sports. In less than a year of her birth, he and Maureen were seen at multiple football games in February 2002 with Maya in their arms. Tom Brady was part of the New England Patriots at the time and helped them beat the St. Louis Rams for Super Bowl XXXVI. Moreover, their influence saw Maya pick up softball at the age of four.

Brian and Maureen separated on Aug. 7, 2010, nearly two years after welcoming another child (Hannah).

Four years after the divorce, Timmons started dating Jennifer Litz Prado according to a Facebook post. However, there is no other info on the couple as her relationship status was changed on the social platform.

Maureen Brady is the star of Maya Brady's success

After parting ways with Timmons, Maureen took it upon herself to raise Maya Brady and Hannah as a single mother. She took a job as a traveling nurse, moved to southern California to ensure eyeballs on Maya's softball talent, and diligently maintained her kids' sports timetables.

Being a star pitcher herself in her playing days, Maureen helped Maya Brady with her in-depth softball knowledge. Among all the friendly competition that the mother-daughter duo would have, Maureen encouraged Maya to think like a pitcher and assisted her through the necessary steps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback