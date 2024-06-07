Who won the College World Series 2023? Taking a look at last CWS champion

Winning the College World Series is the highest of honors at the collegiate baseball level. It's the goal of every Division I baseball team ahead of the college baseball season, but only a few teams can lay claim to winning the College World Series.

Before the 2024 CWS, take a look at the last CWS champion and how the team achieved the feat.

Who won the College World Series in 2023?

The LSU Tigers won the CWS in 2023. They beat the Florida Gators to achieve the feat and win their first College World Series since 2009.

The Tigers were forced to win the 2023 CWS the hard way after being beaten by 20 points in the second game of the best-of-three series. They defeated the Florida Gators by 10 points to hoist their seventh College World Series.

How did it happen?

Florida Gators two-way star Jac Caglianone started the game by hitting LSU leadoff hitter Cade Beloso with his first pitch, but he was pegged back with back-to-back strikeouts to end the top of the first inning.

Meanwhile, LSU batter Thatcher Hurd allowed a leadoff single to Cade Kurland before Wyatt Langford pummeled a two-run homer to give the Gators an early lead.

However, the LSU Tigers had other plans, and they replied in kind in the very next inning. Jordan Thompson broke away with an RBI single that plated Gavin Dugas.

After Caglianone walked the bases loaded, Beloso was hit by a pitch for the second time, which allowed Brayden Jobert to score and tie the game.

The teams went back and forth until the Gators' bats suddenly went silent. The Tigers didn't let up the pressure and opened up the matchup with four runs in the fourth inning. Their dominance was evident with Josh Pearson's two-run sequence.

It was too late when Cade Kurland and Ty Evans added solo home runs for the Gators. The Tigers had already built an imposing lead and wouldn't let up. Eventually, the Tigers hoisted the trophy at the end of a stellar 2022-23 NCAA baseball season.

Past 10 CWS winners

Here's a look at the past ten CWS champions:

2023: LSU

2022: Ole Miss

2021: Mississippi State

2019: Vanderbilt

2018: Oregon State

2017: Florida

2016: Coastal Carolina

2015: Virginia

2014: Vanderbilt

2013: UCLA

