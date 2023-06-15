The 2023 College World Series traditionally has elaborate opening ceremonies. However, this year is going to be different than what has been done.

Fans and players alike have gotten used to having a 12-hour day for the players before competing to become national champions. Friday had been used for practices, media availability and a celebration with fireworks at night.

Mayor Jean Stothert talked about the opening of the Gene Leahy Mall as an attractive destination to help people escape from baseball if they need to:

"Last year, I was hoping the Gene Leahy Mall would be done for the College World Series. Everybody looked at it, but it wasn't open yet. So, this year, it's open and people can get in the Gene Leahy Mall. They can bring their kds if they want a chace to get away from the game for a while and let the kids play." h/t Wowt

For the first time at the College World Series, the teams are going to be attending off-site celebrations after their team's practice on Thursday. This takes a lot of stress off the athletes and coaching staff instead of cramming it all in.

What teams have the best odds to win the 2023 College World Series?

The College World Series is going to pit the remaining eight teams against one another to crown a national champion.

Wake Forest and its absolutely dominant pitching staff are considered the favorite to win it all. Its pitching staff has been leading the way as Rhett Lowder has been one of the country's best pitchers.

Another top program is the LSU Tigers as they have some of the top players you will see throughout the entire College World Series. Paul Skenes has dominated on the mound and Dylan Crews has been pesky at the top of the batting order. However, they are going to be a man down as outfielder Josh Stevenson did not wait until the season ended to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

There are a lot of teams in the next tier, including the Florida Gators and the Virginia Cavaliers. However, they are competing in the opening game, so one team's chances are going to go drastically down as they are on the brink of elimination throughout the remainder of bracket play.

