Why was NC State baseball disqualified from 2021 College World Series? Wolfpack's early elimination explored

The NC State Wolfpack has appeared in the College World Series four times in their illustrious history. The program is led by the iconic Elliot Avant, who has transformed them into a collegiate baseball powerhouse.

The Wolfpack are now Omaha regulars, but did you know they were once disqualified from competing in the College World Series? That's right. Let's take a look back at when the Wolfpack couldn't compete for the biggest prize in collegiate baseball.

Why was NC State baseball disqualified from the 2021 College World Series?

In June 2021, the NCAA announced that the Wolfpack was out of the 2021 Men's College World Series. The disqualification was due to the team's inability to comply with COVID-19 protocols.

At the time of the disqualification, the Wolfpack was scheduled to play against Vanderbilt in a winner-takes-all game. The winner would advance to the title game against either Texas or Mississippi State. Sadly for Wolfpack fans, the NCAA ruled the game a no-contest, and their beloved team was sent home.

NC State baseball's College World Series hopes ended abruptly in 2021

Here's what the NCAA had to say about the unprecedented decision:

"The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee has declared the Vanderbilt-NC State Men's College World Series game slated for Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. Central time a no-contest due to COVID-19 protocols."

They continued:

"This decision was made due to the recommendation of the Championship medical team and the Douglas County Health Department. Hence, Vanderbilt will advance to the College World Series finals."

The collegiate sports governing body added:

"The NCAA and the Committee regret the NC State Wolfpack's student-athletes and coaching staff won't be able to proceed in the Championship in which they earned the right to partake. Because of privacy issues, we cannot provide further details."

This development came as a shock to collegiate baseball. The NC State Wolfpack was in the middle of their third appearance in the College World Series and were made to depart Omaha without a fighting chance to capture their first College World Series.

The disqualification came not too long after the Wolfpack suffered a 3-1 loss to Vanderbilt with just 13 players available for selection. That was because several NC State players were placed in COVID protocol despite being in a strong position to advance to the title game.

The 2024 Wolfpack will attempt to erase the memories of a sad part of their history as they compete in the 2024 College World Series. This will be their fourth College World Series appearance and first since 2021.

