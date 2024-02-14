$1.7 million NIL-valued Angel Reese reacts to 'uncle' Shaquille O'Neal getting his Magic jersey retired

The basketball world is buzzing as Shaquille O'Neal is going to have his iconic 32 jersey retired by the Orlando Magic tonight and fellow LSU basketball star Angel Reese tweeted about the exciting event happening tonight inside the Kia Center.

Expand Tweet

This is going to be interesting as Reese is likely the best basketball player to attend LSU since Shaquille O'Neal left for the NBA in 1992. Reese has been doing extremely well in her junior season after an outstanding national championship season, as she is averaging 19.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks in 29.8 minutes per game.

It is unclear if Angel Reese will be in attendance for the jersey retirement ceremony as the LSU Tigers do not play again until Monday.

Also Read: Angel Reese, Brock Bowers become "The Rock Warriors" after Hollywood Mogul Dwayne Johnson kickstarts the new NIL program

Can Angel Reese lead the LSU Tigers to a second consecutive national championship?

The LSU Tigers are looking incredibly dominant throughout the season but are not considered the favorite to win the 2024 National Championship after winning it a year ago.

The Tigers are ranked 13th in the country with a 21-4 (8-3 SEC) record and they need to showcase their abilities against some top teams. They lost by six points at home to the South Carolina Gamecocks, who are undefeated and could be able to run the table this year.

Women's college basketball has a lot of significant teams that can contend for the national championship. On top of them, they have teams like the Ohio State Buckeyes, Iowa Hawkeyes, Stanford Cardinal and Texas Longhorns. The field is going to be very interesting as there are a lot of solid programs that are going to be contending for the title.

Reese and the rest of the LSU Tigers have some of the top talents in stars like guards Aneesah Morrow, Mikaylah Williams and Flau'jae Johnson. The Tigers have a chance to be a difficult out in the NCAA Tournament with their blend of talent and experience.

Also Read: "I got in trouble from the Bayou Barbie": Deciphering rumors of a beef between rapper Lil' Wayne and LSU star Angel Reese