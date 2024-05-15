10 2024 NBA Draft prospects with the maximum vertical leap ft. Reed Sheppard

The 2024 NBA Draft combine includes some of the top college basketball players in the nation who are prepared to move to the professional level. With the 2024 NBA Draft quickly approaching, the combine gives players one last chance to put their skills on display in front of NBA scouts.

The vertical jump event gives NBA scouts a glimpse at which prospects have the best ability to get airborne. Here's a look at the 10 prospects who posted the highest maximum vertical leap at the 2024 NBA combine.

Also Read: 5 Dan Hurley's men who impressed the most with NBA draft combine measurements in 2024 ft. Donovan Clingan

Ten 2024 NBA Draft prospects with the maximum vertical leap

Bronny James (50) at the 2024 NBA Draft Combine

#10 PJ Hall

Clemson center PJ Hall posted a 39.50" vertical leap at the combine, which is impressive for his size, measuring in at six-foot-eight. Hall has shown his sneaky athleticism at the combine after averaging 18.3 points and 6.4 rebounds last season.

#9 Boogie Ellis

Six-foot-three guard Boogie Ellis, recording a 39.50" vertical leap, is one of the top 2024 NBA Draft prospects from Southern California.

Ellis averaged 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in what was a disappointing season for USC. The Trojans went 15-18 last season and will send some top prospects to the NBA Draft this year, including Bronny James and Isaiah Collier.

#8 Adem Bona

UCLA's Adem Bona is the only center to hit a 40.00" vertical leap in the 2024 NBA Draft Combine. He played two seasons at UCLA and averaged 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks last season with the Bruins.

Bona also impressed scouts at the combine with his seven-foot-3.75" wingspan, which puts him behind only Zach Edey and Ryan Kalkbrenner.

#7 KJ Simpson

Simpson is projected as a second-round pick in the draft and may increase his draft stock after posting a 40.50" vertical leap at the combine. He led Colorado in scoring last season, averaging 19.7 points along with 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

#6 Bronny James

USC guard Bronny James has had a large amount of attention since declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft after one season with the Trojans.

He impressed NBA scouts with a 40.50" vertical leap at the combine. James is an outstanding defender and averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in his freshman season.

Also Read: Bronny James stats tonight: How did LeBron James' son perform during his first scrimmage at 2024 NBA Draft Combine?

#5 Trevon Brazile

Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile posted an impressive 41.00" vertical jump, which earns him the fifth spot on this list.

Brazile has first-round draft pick potential after a solid 2023–24 season with Arkansas. He proved himself as a solid defender and rebounder last season, finishing with a statline of 8.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

#4 Reed Sheppard

Reed Sheppard proved why he is considered a top-10 prospect in this year's draft when he posted a 42.00" vertical leap.

He played one season at Kentucky and averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also averaged 2.5 steals per game and shot a very efficient 52.1% from three point range.

#3 Keshad Johnson

Arizona power forward Keshad Johnson had his athleticism on display once again with a 42.00" vertical in the 2024 NBA Draft Combine. That ties Johnson with three other prospects for the highest recorded vertical leap at the combine this year.

Johnson played one season at Arizona after transferring from San Diego State in 2023. He ranked fourth on Arizona's roster in points per game, averaging 11.5 points along with 5.9 rebounds and 0.7 blocks.

#2 Trentyn Flowers

Adelaide 36ers guard Trentyn Flowers is also tied for the maximum vertical leap at 42.00".

After originally committing to play at Louisville, Trentyn Flowers signed with the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL. After playing one season in the NBL, Flowers is eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft and has impressed scouts as a potential first-round pick this year.

#1 Devin Carter

Providence guard Devin Carter is the fourth and final player on this list to put himself at the top of the vertical jump leaderboard with a 42.00" vertical leap. He's projected to be a second-round pick this year after leading the Friars in scoring average with 19.7 points per game last season.

Carter played one season at South Carolina before transferring to Providence in 2022. Apart from his outstanding scoring ability, he plays extremely well on both ends of the floor, averaging 1.8 steals, 1.0 blocks and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Which player on this list do you think will be selected highest in the 2024 NBA Draft? Let's know your predictions in the comments section.

Also Read: "All in on this draft process" - Alabama guard Mark Sears responds to questions over potential return to college in 2024