2 Gonzaga Bulldogs players to watch out for in the 2023 NBA Draft: Drew Timme and Julian Strawther

The Gonzaga Bulldogs had a strong season, winning the West Coast Conference, reaching the Elite Eight and finishing 31-6.

Although three players from the Bulldogs initially declared for this year's NBA draft, Anton Watson withdrew his name just before the May 31 deadline.

Drew Timme made the NBA front offices sit up and take notice with a 36-point, 14-rebound and four-assist showing in the Sweet 16 win against the No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins.

The Gonzaga twosome is a mixed bag: a Nikola Jokic doppleganger and a certified 3-point shooter who's a questionable defender. Yet, they combined to such lethal effect, making Gonzaga the nation's most potent attack and drawing the interest of several NBA teams.

The Gonzaga two

With the two Gonzaga players keeping their names in the draft, the focus turns towards where they will land in the draft itself. The most notable name, is of course, Drew Timme, who had a stellar season.

Timme averaged 21.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season before his team lost in the Elite Eight to eventual champions, the UConn Huskies. He has consistently been effective as a post-scorer, using his physicality to barge past and against players to get his shots in.

He has been likened to Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, who has the same build and might be a profile that NBA teams don't want to miss out on again.

“I owe (Jokic) a lot (Jokic)," Timme said. "I think he’s making me a little more appealing than I was probably perceived before.”

One of the teams that has zeroed in on Drew Timme is the Denver Nuggets. They held a workout with him on Tuesday, two days before the draft. The Nuggets traded their 2024 first-round pick and this year's 40th pick for this year's Nos. 29 and 32.

Drew Timme plays against Connecticut

Julian Strawther played wing for the Bulldogs and declared for the 2022 draft before withdrawing his name after getting feedback from NBA teams. He's considered one of the best shooters from deep in this year's draft having shot 40.8% from deep last season.

He has shown good movement off the ball and the ability to shoot off of both hands, while in motion and from a standstill position. His averages of 15.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg and 1.3 apg only sat him behind Timme for the Bulldogs.

He's being mocked to be a solid early to mid second-round draft pick.

Julian Strawther

Even if Gonzaga ends up with two alumni as second-round picks in the NBA draft, that will be testament enough to their pedigree of producing league-ready players.

