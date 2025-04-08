2025 WNBA Draft: Top 5 SEC prospects to watch out for ft. Aneesah Morrow

The SEC had a great women's basketball season, but the league will end up not only without the national champion but almost equally certainly without one of the top picks in the WNBA draft. It's all but a foregone conclusion that UConn's Paige Bueckers will be the top pick, and it may take a few picks until SEC players hear their respective names called.

One of the issues is that top SEC players aren't yet in the draft. Take LSU's Flau'jae Johnson or Vandy's brilliant freshman Mikayla Blakes as examples. Several of the most interesting SEC prospects have been late climbers up the rungs of the WNBA mock drafts. In any case, here's a quick rundown of the league's top draft prospects and where they might land.

Top 5 SEC prospects in the WNBA draft

Kentucky's Georgia Amoore is a likely first-round WNBA Draft pick. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Madison Scott, Ole Miss

A five-year standout at Ole Miss, Scott is a 6-foot-1 player who can score, rebound and defend. There's no single skill of Scott's that is definitive, but she's a solid all-around player.

Last year at Ole Miss, Scott averaged 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Scott was a three-time All-SEC pick and a two-time SEC All-Defense pick. Just a 23.5% 3-point shooter, Scott isn't likely to become a major perimeter-scoring threat.

However, Scott can defend at the two through four positions and is competent in all phases of the game. She's a likely second-round pick but could have an excellent WNBA career.

4. Sarah Ashlee Barker, Alabama

A tough-as-nails guard, Barker has enhanced her WNBA credentials with an excellent season at Alabama. The daughter of former Alabama QB Jay Barker, Barker has the bloodlines of a clutch performer and has the ice water in her veins to succeed. She had an excellent college career.

Barker played two seasons at Georgia and then three at Alabama. In this past season, Barker had 18.2 ppg and 6.3 rpg. She scored 45 points in her final college game. She also shot 37.5% from 3-point range and had 3.9 apg.

The 6-foot Barker showed enough grit and athleticism to earn her way into the bottom of the first or second round of the draft.

3. Sania Feagin, South Carolina

Unlike some recent South Carolina to WNBA stars, Feagin is a work in progress. She's a defensive standout whose college statistics aren't particularly impressive. But between her experience in Dawn Staley's system and her defensive skills, she could be a player to watch.

Feagin averaged 8.1 ppg and 4.5 rpg in her senior season at South Carolina. She started three games as a junior and for her entire senior season. Feagin made just four career 3-pointers, so she's no perimeter threat. For that matter, with 758 career points, she's not a scoring threat at all.

But Feagin is 6-foot-3, is mobile and is an excellent rebounder. She's a work in progress, but predictions range from late first round to second for the South Carolina standout. She's certainly worth watching at the next level.

2. Georgia Amoore, Kentucky

A senior transfer from Virginia Tech, Amoore followed coach Kenny Brooks and had an outstanding SEC season. She might not be the second-highest pick from the SEC, but she is consistently slated as the ninth pick, going to the Los Angeles Sparks. She should be an excellent fit.

Amoore averaged 19.6 ppg and 6.9 apg at Kentucky. Her 869 career assists attest to the quality of her passing skills. She scored 2,460 college points and drained 408 career 3-pointers, 15th on the NCAA career list.

Amoore will be able to do whatever her WNBA team requires. She's a capable perimeter scorer who can create her own shot, but she excels in the open court, feeding teammates and running an offense. She's likely to be around the WNBA for a long while.

1. Aneesah Morrow, LSU

The 6-foot-1 forward from LSU is highly likely to be the top SEC player chosen. Draft slots vary from around the fifth pick to around the seventh pick, but Morrow is all but guaranteed to have her name called by the middle of the draft's first round. It's certainly not difficult to see why the LSU standout is a top prospect for the WNBA, as her game should translate well.

Morrow averaged 18.7 ppg and 13.5 rpg this past season at LSU. She spent two years at DePaul and then two with the Tigers. In total, her college career numbers of 2,852 points and 1,714 rebounds are astonishing. She's third on the career NCAA rebound list. Her total of 358 steals is also superb.

Morrow has some weaknesses. She's just a 24.8% career 3-point shooter and has racked up 316 turnovers. However, as a rebounder, defender and complementary offensive player, she could be a WNBA star.

Which potential WNBA stars from the SEC will you be watching? Share your thoughts below!

