3 best college basketball prop bets for today, February 29: Boogie Ellis, Adem Bona and more

Thursday's college basketball slate has a lot of interesting games to dive into, and there are going to be some solid player props that we can make to get some extra money in our bankroll. The late-night action seems to be the place where more favorable bets are going to be happening. Let's dive into three bets you should be making.

All odds throughout this article are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, so depending on which sportsbook you use, the odds may shift.

Also Read: Gonzaga vs. San Francisco basketball injury report and predictions, Feb. 29: Latest on Isaiah Hawthorne and more

Best College Basketball Prop Bets

Boogie Ellis Over 21.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-120)

The USC Trojans are taking on the 19th-ranked Washington State Cougars, and they need players like senior guard Boogie Ellis to step up and play well.

Ellis is averaging 17.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He should continue to play well as he is averaging 27.0 points in his last two games, but this Cougars defense is tough. In his previous game against the Cougars this year, Ellis had 18 points, five rebounds and a pair of assists.

Adem Bona Over 4.5 Rebounds (-150)

UCLA Bruins sophomore forward Adem Bona should be able to grab some rebounds against the Washington Huskies. He is averaging 5.8 rpg and should be able to crash the glass in this game. Expect the 6-foot-10 player to be down low and get some more opportunities as he is averaging 6.2 rebounds in his 12 road games thus far.

Ryan Nembhard Over 1.5 Threes (+155)

Junior guard Ryan Nembhard of the Gonzaga Bulldogs has been struggling to shoot the 3-ball this season compared to years past. He is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc this season. In his last five games, he has gone 4 of 16 (25.0%) so expect him to heat up and make multiple threes in this game.

Also Read: Caleb Foster injury: Duke HC Jon Scheyer provides latest on Blue Devils' guard ahead of Virginia matchup