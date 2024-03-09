3 best college basketball prop bets for today, March 8: Jaedon LeDee, DaRon Holmes II and more

Friday night's college basketball action has few premier games, with only two matchups involving top-25 programs. However, there are going to be some bets to be placed based on how exciting some props are looking. Let's dive into three prop bets to make tonight and explain why we should place that bet.

Best College Basketball Prop Bets

#1 Jaedon Ledee Under 19.5 Points (-125)

No. 21 San Diego State will rely on senior forward Jaedon LeDee, one of the best scorers in college basketball, but it will be tough to see a similar result.

The Aztecs are up against the Boise State Broncos, who have the size to slow LeDee down. In their matchup against one another this season, LeDee finished with 13 points, so it is difficult to expect him to take over in a game critical to seeding in the conference tournament.

He is also coming off a 12-point performance against the UNLV Rebels, so go with under 19.5 points in this game.

#2 DaRon Holmes II Over 9.5 Rebounds (+105)

No. 25 Dayton Flyers have senior forward DaRon Holmes II, who has dominated, averaging 8.2 total rebounds per game. However, he is going up against the VCU Rams tonight and should be able to crash the glass just like he did in the two teams' only other matchup this season with 11 total rebounds.

In his previous seven outings, Holmes has avered 10.1 rebounds, so go with double-digit rebounds in this game.

#3 Duke Deen Under 21.5 Points + Assists + Rebounds (-105)

Senior guard Duke Deen of the Bradley Braves has been producing great numbers for the school, averaging 14.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. In his most recent college basketball game against the UIC Flames, he finished with 14 points, three rebounds and four assists to just miss this bet.

Deen can do well but expect the Flames to halt his scoring potential and take the under for this bet.

