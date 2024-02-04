LSU superstar forward Angel Reese has been getting some rest and recreation on her off days before the Tigers resume their season, aiming to bounce back from two consecutive losses with a game against the Florida Gators.

Some of the R&R involved receiving a massive bouquet of flowers from her longtime boyfriend, Florida State Seminoles guard Cam'Ron Fletcher, who recently underwent a surgical procedure after an injury ended his season prematurely.

The couple finally confirmed the rumors that they were dating after a media blitz into the life of Angel Reese after her popularity exploded post winning the national championship in April of last year.

While she was linked to several potential partners, the reserved Angel Reese finally pinpointed Fletcher as her boyfriend during a "1 Star Recruits Podcast" appearance.

“Cam’Ron is boyfriend, yes. Me and Cam’Ron have known each other for six years, so that kinda helped — that we already know each other, so that kind of helps a lot. … We both play the same sport, so we understand each other’s schedule. I think that also helps with it too,” Reese admitted.

Below we take a look at three instances when the Seminoles guard has spoilt the Bayou Barbie in ways reminiscent of Valentine's Day gestures.

#3. Fletcher books a Jamaican holiday

Cam'Ron Fletcher booked a romantic Jamaican holiday for the couple last year, where they showed off their adventures, such as horseback riding and off-road biking together on their Instagram accounts.

Reese's IG account

#2. 200 roses for the Barbie

Recently, Reese has been down in the dumps after the LSU Tigers lost to both the No. 1 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

She posted a bouquet of 200 roses that Fletcher bought to cheer her up on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"200 roses for the Barbie!!!?? @CAMRON"

Reese's IG account

#1. Angel Reese receives a painting of herself winning the NCAA championship

Perhaps Cam'Ron Fletcher's most impactful and thoughtful gift was getting Angel Reese a painting of herself lifting the NCAA Tournament trophy after beating arch-rival Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes in the championship game.

The thoughtful gift that signaled a major couple goals moment was given to Reese as a Christmas gift, and she showed it off on Instagram with the caption:

"My boyfriend got me this for Christmas. So sweet I loveee."

With Valentine's fast approaching, it's safe to say that we can expect Angel Reese to receive a thoughtful gesture from her longtime boyfriend once again.