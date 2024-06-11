3 UConn players who could keep Dan Hurley's 3-peat aspirations alive ft. Alex Karaban

Dan Hurley will have the chance to finish a historic three-peat with the Huskies when he returns to UConn for the 2024–25 campaign. Although many of their top performers from the previous two seasons will be gone, UConn could win a third consecutive national championship, thanks to the returnering players and newcomers.

Here are three UConn players who should be major contributors to Dan Hurley's chances of winning three straight titles this year.

Three UConn players who could keep Dan Hurley's 3-peat aspirations alive

#1 Alex Karaban

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Championship

Huskies forward Alex Karaban announced that he will be returning for his junior year with the program, passing up on the 2024 NBA Draft. He was third on the team in scoring during UConn's second consecutive title run last season, averaging 13.3 points per game.

He also played a huge role on the defensive side of the ball, ranking third on the team in rebounds, steals and blocks. Karaban will be one of the leaders on the Huskies roster this season and has earned the trust of Dan Hurley to play a vital role on the floor.

According to 247Sports, Karaban was a four-star recruit from Florida in the class of 2021 and committed to UConn after receiving offers from schools including Purdue, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Indiana.

He opted to redshirt his freshman season and was a unanimous Big East All-Freshman selection during the 2022–23 season.

#2 Aidan Mahaney

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Grand Canyon vs Saint Marys

Point guard Aidan Mahaney has transferred from Saint Mary's to join Dan Hurley and the Connecticut Huskies for the 2024–25 season.

Mahaney is going into his junior season after playing 69 games for the Gaels. He started all 34 games appeared in last season and averaged 13.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Mahaney was a huge pick-up out of the transfer portal for Dan Hurley's squad and should be a suitable replacement for Tristen Newton at the point guard position. He was a two-time First-Team All-WCC during his first two seasons and was the 23rd-ranked transfer by 247Sports.

He was a three-star recruit from California in the class of 2022 and received offers from Yale, Stanford, San Francisco, Northern Arizona and Hawaii before committing to Saint Mary's.

#3 Liam McNeely

Montverde Academy F Liam McNeeley dives for a loose ball

McDonald's All-American freshman recruit Liam McNeeley will be joining Dan Hurley's Huskies this season as one of the top recruits in the country. McNeeley is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports, and the 10th ranked national recruit in the class of 2024.

McNeeley is a six-foot seven-inch small forward from Monteverde, FL, and received 22 offers from programs including Alabama, Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Florida and Arkansas. He originally committed to play at Indiana before decommitting in March and switching to UConn after a visit to the school in late April.

McNeeley has the ability to stretch the floor as a great shooter from distance but can also attack defenders off the dribble or coming off screens. He has good strength for his size and can also distribute the basketball and get his teammates involved as well.

He has an extremely high ceiling as one of the top players in this year's recruiting class and could be immediately inserted into the Huskies starting five.

Promising newcomers including McNeeley and guard Ahmad Nowell will be talented young stars who should mix well with experienced players including Alex Karaban, Hassan Diarra and Samson Johnson in their quest for a historic three-peat.

