The majority of UConn Huskies' 2024-25 season will revolve around Geno Auriemma and Paige Bueckers’ quest for the NCAA title. However, it will likely not be possible without the purposeful involvement of the fresh faces on their roster. One of the major candidates is Sarah Strong, the top-ranked women’s basketball player in high school.

Here's a closer look at the other newcomers who can mount major upsides in the 2024 season and surprise the entire program.

3 underdogs at Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies in 2024

#3. Kaitlyn Chen

Had Kaitlyn Chen not been a reason for excitement amongst fans, she would have ranked at the top of this list. The Princeton transfer will play her last collegiate season for Geno Auriemma and will get enough chances to make her mark.

She is the 2023 Player of the Year (Ivy League) and led the Tigers to three NCAA bids and three Ivy League regular season titles. Moreover, averaging 15.8 points, 4.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds last year, she ended up being Princeton’s 12th-ranked all-time scorer and third in assists.

#2. Allie Ziebell

Allie Ziebell is the current Wisconsin Coaches’ Ms. Basketball title bearer as she averaged more the 25.0 ppg and 8.0 rpg in her high school senior year. She is an efficient scorer from the paint with an ability to stretch the floor behind a reliable three-point touch and had committed to Geno Auriemma early during her deep high school run.

Allie Ziebell enters the Huskies’ lineup as a McDonald’s All-American and a two-time Fox Valley Association player of the year.

#1. Morgan Cheli

Even though she might not get the opportunity to do so in her freshman year, Cheli aims to be the first point of the offense and a focused floor general. Nevertheless, she has the skills and potential to become one. She displayed the same when she led the Monarchs to a 7-0 record and the Vincent Cannizzaro award at the Nike Tournament of Champions.

She has battled it out against some of the top young talents in the nation by playing over 60 games for her EYBL team CalStars. Being one of the best two-way guards in the nation, Morgan Cheli comes to UConn after garnering more than 40 offers including the reigning champions South Carolina Gamecocks.

