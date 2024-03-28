5 most followed women's college basketball athletes during March Madness 2024 ft. Angel Reese

Women's college basketball draws millions of viewers across the country, especially during March Madness. The viewership also increases their interest in always staying in touch with their beloved athletes, leading to an increase in the social media following of college hoopers.

Many women hoopers boast thousands of followers on Instagram. Let's take a look at the top five women's college basketball players with the largest social media followings.

Who are the most followed women's college basketball players?

#1 Angel Reese

Angel Reese transferred to the Lady Tigers in her junior season as a unanimous first-team All-American selection. She led the team to its first national championship, where she was the Most Outstanding Player.

Along with being a highly talented player on the squad, she has a NIL valuation of $1.8 million, as per On3.

Known for her outspoken persona and versatile playing style, she has 2.7 million followers on Instagram. She often posts her game-day outfits and life updates.

Image Source: Angel Reese's Instagram Account

#2 Paige Bueckers

Paige Bueckers, nicknamed 'Paige Bucket,' is the point guard for the UConn Huskies and was the number one recruit in her class by ESPN out of high school.

She has made a name for herself through her skills and was projected to be a top-three pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. Moreover, she announced her intention of returning to UConn for the 2024–25 season.

Paige has NIL deals with Leaf Trading Cards, GoArmy, Nike, Nerf, etc., and has 1.1 million followers on Instagram, making her the second-most followed women's college basketball athlete.

Image Credit: Paige Bueckers Instagram Account

#3: Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark has become a popular women's basketball player among basketball fans. After committing to Iowa, she rapidly accepted the team's up-tempo approach designed by head coach Lisa Bluder.

Furthermore, the point guard set multiple records this season and is currently on track to lead her team to the NCAA championship.

With a NIL valuation of a whopping $3.1 million, she became the first college athlete to join hands with State Farm. As of this writing, Clark has 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

Image Credit: Caitlin Clark Instagram Account

#4 JuJu Watkins

Another women's college basketball player with a large Instagram following is JuJu Watkins of the South Carolina Trojans. Considered the next big thing in women's college basketball, she already holds the USC record for 13 games with 30 or more points, which was previously held by Iowa's Caitlin Clark.

Watkins has 500,000 Instagram followers at the time of writing.

Image Credit: JuJu Watkins's Instagram Account

#5 Cameron Brink

Cameron Brink of the Stanford Cardinals recently declared for the 2024 WNBA draft and is predicted to be a first-round pick. Brink is also the godsister of the NBA icon, Steph Curry.

She is considered one of the fastest-growing players on and off the court. With a following of 402,000 on Instagram, she has inked deals with brands like New Balance, Chegg, Bumble, Keurig, etc.

Image Credit: Cameron Brink's Instagram Account