5 highest paid women's college basketball coaches after Geno Auriemma's contract extension

The top coaches in women's college basketball have earned big paychecks by putting together winning seasons each year they're in charge. Connecticut's coach, Geno Auriemma, just earned a massive contract extension on Monday that will keep him in charge of the Huskies for the next five seasons.

Here is a look at the five highest-paid women's college basketball coaches ahead of the 2024–25 season, according to USA Today.

5 highest-paid women's college basketball coaches

#5, Brenda Frese, Maryland

Maryland women's college basketball coach Brenda Frese earns $1.88 million in total pay with a maximum bonus of $427,500. Frese signed a six-year extension in May 2021 that will have her remain the coach of the Terrapins through the 2026–27 season.

Frese has coached Maryland since 2002, with a record of 582-161. She is a two-time AP Coach of the Year Award winner in both 2002 and 2021 and led Maryland to a national title in 2006.

#4, Vic Schaefer, Texas

Texas coach Vic Schaefer is the fourth-highest paid coach in women's college basketball earning $2.3 million per year, with a maximum bonus of $370,000. Schaefer's pay took a leap from $1.8 million to $2.3 million in 2022 after Texas won the Big 12 Tournament that season.

Schaefer began his coaching career at Sam Houston in 1990 before moving to Mississippi State in 2012. He won Naismith Coach of the Year in 2018 after leading the Bulldogs to the Final Four in back-to-back seasons.

He took the Texas job in 2020 and has made the NCAA Tournament in each season since taking over.

#3, Dawn Staley, South Carolina

Dawn Staley has earned her spot as the third-highest paid coach in women's college basketball with $3.1 million annually and a maximum bonus of $680,000. Staley has appeared in six Final Fours and won the title in 2017, 2022 and 2024.

Staley is a four-time Naismith Coach of the Year and a two-time AP Coach of the Year with South Carolina. She began her coaching career at Temple in 2000, where she remained for eight years before taking over the Gamecocks in 2008.

#2, Kim Mulkey, LSU

LSU's Kim Mulkey was women's college basketball's highest-paid coach before Geno Auriemma's massive contract extension. Mulkey earns $3.26 million with a maximum bonus of $750,000 and $114,000 of other pay.

Mulkey began her head coaching career at Baylor in 2000 before taking over at LSU in 2021. She is a three-time AP Coach of the Year and was the Naismith Coach of the Year in 2012. Mulkey has five Final Four appearances with four national titles. She has a career record of 723-118, and her recent 10-year contract extension will keep her in Baton Rouge through 2033.

#1, Geno Auriemma, UConn

Geno Auriemma's five-year contract extension will make him the highest-paid coach in women's college basketball as he's set to make $3.34 million this season. His contract's average annual value totals out to $3.74 million and includes performance-based incentives as well.

Many wondered if retirement was on the horizon for the 70-year-old, but it seems this extension will keep him in women's college basketball for a few more years.

Auriemma began his head coaching career in 1985, making him the longest-tenured coach on this list. He is a nine-time AP Coach of the Year and an eight-time Naismith Coach of the Year with 23 Final Four appearances and a record 11 national championships.

