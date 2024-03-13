5 times Cameron Brink’s BF Ben Felter expressed admiration for Stanford star making him the ultimate green flag

Cameron Brink, the star forward of the Stanford Cardinals women's basketball team, has declared her intentions for the 2024 WNBA Draft. Her powerful presence and plays make her a strong selection for the draft.

Along with being a popular college sports athlete, she is also famous for her social media presence. Her popularity has not stirred interest among fans in learning more about her personal life, especially her romantic life.

Cameron Brink is dating Ben Felter, who also studied at Standford, in 2021. Felter was part of Stanford's rowing team and was a two-time IRCA Scholar Athlete in 2022 and 2023. Additionally, he was also a three-time member of the Pac-12 Spring Academic Honor Roll.

The couple recently celebrated their third dating anniversary on Instagram. The two often upload wholesome pictures of each other on their social media accounts.

Let's look at five times Ben Felter hyped his girlfriend on social media and also proved himself to be a green flag.

#1 Felter is proud of Cameron Brink's WNBA announcement

The first and foremost moment that makes Ben Felter the greenest flag is the moment he congratulated Cameron Brink when she declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft. He wrote:

"Beyond proud"

Image Credit: Cameron Brink's Instagram Post

#2 Brink and Felter celebrated three love-filled years together

The next evidence of Ben being a green flag is when the Stanford forward and the software engineer celebrated their third dating anniversary. Ben wrote in the comment section:

"Love of my life"

Ben Felter's comment under Brink's Instagram post.

#3 Brink earned two awards and Felter showed his support

Brink was bestowed with the Pac-12 Player of the Year and her third straight conference Defensive Player of the Year award. She leads the country with 406 blocks in her four-year career. Like a supportive partner, Ben Felter wrote:

"LETS GOOOO"

Ben congratulated Brink for winning two awards.

#4 Flirty and fun

The fourth piece of evidence that shows fans that Ben Felter is a green flag is when he left a flirty comment in one of Brink's photoshoots. In the pictures, one can see Brink posing with a basketball in her jersey.

Felter wrote:

"Lemme get some of that"

Ben Felter wrote a flirty comment under his girlfriend's post.

#5 Love expressed through lock screens

These days, it is very common for couples to keep pictures of their loved ones on their mobile phone lock screens. When Ben Felter saw a stunning picture of Brink from October 2023, he decided to keep it as his phone's lock screen. He also announced this information by commenting on her post. Felter wrote:

"My lock screen right here haha"

Ben Felter's mobile phone lock screen is this picture of Brink.

Do you think Ben Felter is a green flag? Let us know in the comments!