ACC basketball standings: Top 5 teams to outlast the competition in 2023 feat. Miami, North Carolina, Duke and more

Predicting the ACC basketball standings for next season is akin to pinning the tail on the donkey. The ACC is one of the nation's most dynamic and competitive conferences.

Factors like returning players, head coaches' winning pedigree, and the strength of the recruited classes all affect the rankings of the programs on this list. Let's dive right into the projected ACC basketball standings.

#5. NC State

NC State vs. Creighton

NC State had a disappointing loss to Creighton in the first round of the NCAA tournament to close out last season. Then the Wolfpack lost Terquavion Smith to the NBA draft.

Coach Kevin Keatts has worked fast in the transfer portal recruiting Jayden Taylor from Butler and DJ Horne from Arizona State. A settled roster should see them just about crack the top five in the ACC basketball standings.

#4. Clemson

Virginia vs. Clemson

The last time that Clemson made the NCAA tournament was 2021. Last season wasn't a disaster for them by any stretch. They had a 23-11 record and even broke the program record for ACC wins, tallying 14.

Coach Brad Brownell got a boost as PJ Hall withdrew his name from NBA draft consideration for a final year back at Clemson.

Transfers Jake Heidbreder from Air Force and Joseph Girard from Syracuse are both certified shooters who will help spread the offensive burden around the team.

#3. North Carolina

North Carolina vs. Virginia

After surprisingly losing star guard Caleb Love to the Arizona Wildcats and missing out on the NCAA tournament last year, the North Carolina Tar Heels fans would be forgiven for feeling gloomy about next season.

Coach Hubert Davis has reworked his team to revolve around R.J. Davis and Armando Bacot. The Tar Heels also entered the transfer portal and acquired Harrison Ingram from Stanford and Cormac Ryan from Notre Dame.

The astute squad building should help North Carolina avoid repeating the mistakes of last season and lift them in the ACC basketball standings.

#2. Miami

Miami vs. Connecticut

Miami was so close yet so far last season, reaching the Final Four before losing 72-59 to an inspired showing by Adama Sanogo of the eventual champions, UConn.

Coach Jim Larranaga lost important cogs, Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller, to the NBA draft. He will welcome back Norchard Omier and Nigel Pack.

The Hurricanes also dipped into the transfer portal, acquiring combo forward Matthew Cleveland from Florida State. They have a deep and experienced roster that will stand them in good stead next season.

#1. Duke

Duke vs. Tennessee

Duke's biggest strength is the quality of their returning players. After losing Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead to the NBA draft, Jeremy Roach withdrew his name from draft consideration which will be a big boost to coach Jon Scheyer's roster.

Forwards Kyle Filipowski and Mark Mitchell also confirmed their return to the Duke Blue Devils alongside projected 2024 draft lottery pick Tyrese Proctor. Their 2023 recruiting class, ranked No. 2 nationally, all but guarantees their top spot on this ACC basketball standings.

Pre-season predictions don't always pan out as stated, but these five programs look like the best bet on how the ACC basketball standings will pan out.

