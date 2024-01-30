Alabama A&M vs Prairie View A&M Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 29 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs square off against the Prairie View A&M Panthers in Monday night's Southwestern Athletic Conference action. The game tips off at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

The Bulldogs (3-16, 2-4 SWAC) are on a four-game losing streak after an 85-69 road loss on Saturday against the Texas Southern Tigers. The Panthers (7-12, 2-4) are winless in their previous two outings after Saturday's 74-67 home loss to the Alabama State Hornets.

Also Read: Duke vs Virginia Tech Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 29 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Alabama A&M vs. Prairie View A&M betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Alabama A&M Bulldogs +7.5 (-110) Over 146.5 (-105) +270 Prairie View A&M Panthers -7.5 (-110) Under 146.5 (-115) -340

Alabama A&M vs. Prairie View A&M head-to-head

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Prairie View A&M Panthers will go toe-to-toe for the 41st time in program history. The Panthers have a slight advantage with a 22-18 all-time record. However, the Bulldogs are coming off a win in the most recent matchup, picking up a 67-59 home victory on Jan. 23, 2023.

Where to watch Alabama A&M vs. Prairie View A&M

This game will not be airing on linear television, so streaming is the only way to watch it. CBS Sports App and FuboTV will livestream the contest.

Alabama A&M vs. Prairie View A&M key injuries

Alabama A&M

No injuries to report

Prairie View A&M

No injuries to report

Alabama A&M vs. Prairie View A&M: Best picks and prediction

This Alabama A&M Bulldogs program is struggling and will continue down that stretch again as it takes on the Prairie View A&M Panthers. The defensive side of the floor is where these teams begin to separate from one another. The Bulldogs allow 83.4 points per game, while the Panthers give up 76.9 points per game.

Senior guard Charles Smith IV should dominate in this matchup as he has played incredibly well at home this season. He is shooting 43.1% overall in five games and 37.5% from beyond the arc. Smith also averages 17.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 28.8 minutes per game.

Overall, go with the Prairie View A&M Panthers to cover the spread in their own building.

Pick: Prairie View A&M Panthers -7.5 (-110)

Also Read: Houston vs Texas Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 29 | College Basketball Season 2023-24