Alabama vs Auburn Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 7 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

We have a battle of ranked programs in SEC action on Wednesday evening inside the Neville Arena between the No. 16 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 12 Auburn Tigers. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The Crimson Tide (16-6, 8-1 SEC) are on a four-game winning streak after a 99-67 home win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday. The Tigers (18-4, 7-2) are on a two-game winning streak after a 91-77 road win on Saturday against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Alabama vs. Auburn betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Alabama Crimson Tide +5.5 (-105) Over 162.5 (-115) +200 Auburn Tigers -5.5 (-115) Under 162.5 (-105) -240

Alabama vs. Auburn head-to-head

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers are very familiar with each other, as they are facing off for the 160th time. This series has not been too competitive as the Crimson Tide hold a 100-59 record against them, including winning the last three games.

The last game on Jan. 24, at Tuscaloosa, saw Alabama win 79-75 at home.

Where to watch Alabama vs. Auburn

The game is going to be airing on both linear television and streaming. The game will be airing on television on ESPN2 while also being streamed on ESPN+, YouTube TV and Fubo.

Alabama vs. Auburn key injuries

Alabama

Forward Nick Pringle: Suspension (Questionable)

Auburn

No injuries to report

Alabama vs. Auburn: Best picks and prediction

The offenses have shown a bit of a difference as of late, as the Crimson Tide scored 97.7 points in their previous three games, while the Tigers averaged 76.3 points in their last four games.

Throughout the season, Alabama has shown the ability to step up and rebound well, averaging 39.5 total rebounds per game, while Auburn is grabbing 39.1 total rebounds.

Senior guard Mark Sears has shown the ability to be one of the best offensive players in college basketball, averaging 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals in 30.8 minutes per game.

Sears is shooting 52.6% from the floor, 44.7% from beyond the arc and 85.3% from the free-throw line.

All in all, go with the Alabama Crimson Tide to cover the spread in this game on the road.

Pick: Alabama Crimson Tide +5.5 (-105)

