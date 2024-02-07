LSU vs Tennessee Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 7 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The LSU Tigers are heading to the Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday evening to take on the sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in Southeastern Conference action. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The Tigers (12-9, 4-4 SEC) are coming off a 95-74 home win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. The Volunteers (16-5, 6-2), meanwhile, are coming off a 103-92 road win on Saturday against the Wildcats.

LSU vs. Tennessee betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline LSU Tigers +13.5 (-110) Over 152.5 (-105) +700 Tennessee Volunteers -13.5 (-110) Under 152.5 (-115) -1000

LSU vs. Tennessee head-to-head

The LSU Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers are very familiar with each other, as they are facing off for the 118th time. This series has been competitive, as the Vols hold a 67-50 record against the Tigers, including winning the last two games.

The last game on Jan. 21, 2023, at Baton Rouge saw Tennessee win 77-56 on the road.

Where to watch LSU vs. Tennessee

The game is going to be airing on the SEC Network on linear television. It will also be available to stream on Fubo, YouTube TV and Sling TV.

LSU vs. Tennessee key injuries

LSU

Guard Carlos Stewart: Knee (OUT)

Forward Daimion Collins: Shoulder (OUT)

Tennessee

No injuries to report

LSU vs Tennessee: Best picks and prediction

The LSU Tigers should keep the game close due to their scoring ability. In the last four games, the Tigers are scoring 79.5 points, while the Volunteers are averaging 82.6 points in their last five. LSU is shooting 45.8% from the floor, while Tennessee is a full percentage point lower.

Senior guard Jordan Wright is averaging 15.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.3 blocks and 2.0 steals in 31.0 minutes. He's shooting 40.0% from the floor, 36.5% from beyond the arc and 80.7% from the free-throw line.

That's just too many points for the Tigers to be getting on the road, so go with the them to cover the spread as a big underdog.

Pick: LSU Tigers +13.5 (-110)

