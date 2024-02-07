Wisconsin vs Michigan Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 7 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

In an exciting Big Ten matchup on Wednesday evening at the Crisler Center, the 11th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers take on the Michigan Wolverines. The game will tipoff at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The Badgers (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten) are on a two-game losing skid after a 75-69 home loss on Sunday against the Purdue Boilermakers. The Wolverines (7-15, 2-9) are on a five-game losing streak after a 69-59 home loss against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Wisconsin Badgers -5.5 (-115) Over 142.5 (-110) -250 Michigan Wolverines +5.5 (-105) Under 142.5 (-110) +210

Wisconsin vs. Michigan head-to-head

These teams are not too familiar with one another as this is the 25th meeting between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Michigan Wolverines on the hardwood.

The Badgers control the series as they are 15-9 against the Wolverines. However, Michigan won the most recent matchup at home 87-79 on Feb. 26, 2023.

Where to watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan

This Big Ten matchup will be aired on linear television on the Big Ten Network. It will also be available for streaming on YouTube TV and Fubo.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan key injuries

Wisconsin

Forward Gus Yalden: Personal (OUT)

Guard Kamari McGee: Foot (OUT)

Michigan

Guard Cooper Smith: Undisclosed (OUT)

Wisconsin vs. Michigan: Best picks and prediction

When looking at the against-the-spread records throughout the season, there is a difference as Wisconsin is 10-10-2 against the spread while Michigan is a terrible 6-16. There is a reason why the Wisconsin Badgers are the 11th-ranked program in college basketball, and the Michigan Wolverines have a win percentage below .333.

Sophomore guard AJ Storr should dominate here and is doing very well, as he is averaging 16.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.4 steals in 27.4 minutes per game. He has not shot the ball too well but has been a force on the offensive side of things for the Badgers, and the Wolverines will struggle to stop him after scoring 28 points in back-to-back games recently.

All in all, go with the Wisconsin Badgers to win this game convincingly on the road and easily cover the 5.5 points, as they are the better team.

Pick: Wisconsin Badgers -5.5 (-115)

