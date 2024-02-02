Albany vs Vermont Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 1 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Patrick Gymnasium will be hosting the American East Conference on Thursday evening between the UAlbany Great Danes and the Vermont Catamounts. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The Great Danes (11-10, 3-3 America East) are coming off an 86-79 road win on Saturday against the New Hampshire Wildcats. The Catamounts (16-5, 6-0) are on a massive seven-game winning streak after a 67-57 road win over the Bryant Bulldogs on Saturday.

UAlbany vs. Vermont betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline UAlbany Great Danes +13.5 (-115) Over 147.5 (-115) +750 Vermont Catamounts -13.5 (-105) Under 147.5 (-105) +140

UAlbany vs. Vermont head-to-head

The Albany Great Danes and the Vermont Catamounts have played 27 times before tonight's action and this matchup has been one-sided. Vermont has dominated in this series as they have a 22-5 record against Albany, including a five-game winning streak.

The most recent game was last season as they played in Burlington, Vermont, where the Catamounts were able to pick up a 79-61 home win on Feb. 28, 2023.

Where to watch UAlbany vs. Vermont

The game between the UAlbany Great Danes and the Vermont Catamounts will not be televised. If you are unable to physically get to Patrick Gymnasium, you can stream the game on the ESPN+ app.

UAlbany vs. Vermont key injuries

UAlbany

No injuries to report

Vermont

No injuries to report

UAlbany vs. Vermont: Best picks and prediction

When diving into the against-the-spread records throughout the season, there is a bit of a difference as Albany is 11-9 against the spread while Vermont is 8-11 against the spread thus far. The offenses are showing there is a big gap on the opposite side of the spread as the Great Danes are scoring 83.8 points in their last five games while the Catamounts averaged 74.3 points in their last four games.

Junior guard Sebastian Thomas stepped up for the Great Danes this season as he is averaging 18.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals in 34.5 minutes. The Great Danes should not be getting this many points, so take advantage of the spread and go with Albany to cover the spread in this America East Conference game.

Pick: UAlbany Great Danes +13.5 (-115)

