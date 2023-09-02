LSU superstar Angel Reese joined sports fans around the world in lauding the record-breaking volleyball match pitting Nebraska against Omaha. The Memorial Stadium held 92,003 fans on Wednesday in a game that was won 3-0 by Nebraska.

Dubbed "Nebraska Volleyball Day," the game broke the global record for attendance at a women's sporting event.

Reese responded to a fan suggesting that LSU should play in front of such a huge crowd at LSU's football stadium named "Tiger Stadium."

The fan tweeted his suggestion,

"If Nebraska volleyball can play in their football stadium…Why not have Kim Mulkey and the defending National Champions play in Tiger Stadium? Make some more history? What do you say @iGREDUS @joeschwartz Make some more history?"

Angel Reese emphatically replied to the suggestion.

“LET’S MAKE THIS HAPPEN!”

LSU's Tiger Stadium has a seating capacity of 102,321 and it would break the world record if it were to be filled.

Reese went on to praise the growth of women's sports in a separate post,

“Women’s sports is growing and I love that for us.”

The Nebraska - Omaha game broke the previous women's sports event record held by Barcelona when they faced Wolfsburg on April 22, 2022, in Spain, and 91,468 spectators showed up.

Even Nebraska middle blocker Andi Jackson could not believe the turnout.

“It’s incredible. I don’t have enough words to describe it,” Andi Jackson said, “We were walking out of the tunnel after the second set, and we heard on the speaker we had just broken the world record. Everyone was trying to stay locked in, but we were also so excited. I can’t describe how grateful I am to be a part of it.”

Expand Tweet

Angel Reese wasn't the only superstar shocked by the attendance with arch-rival Iowa Hawkeyes' Caitlin Clark also reacting to the record by tweeting one word, "SHEESH!"

Caitlin Clark is getting what Angel Reese wishes for

Reese has become a bonafide superstar, and her popularity has skyrocketed so much she has switched to online classes.

Of course, Caitlin will get to test the theory about herself and Angel being the most popular female student-athletes in college sports.

The Iowa Hawkeyes women's team is hosting an exhibition match at Kinnick Stadium with a sitting capacity of 69,250. The proceeds of the game will go to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

The basketball season cannot start soon enough for fans of Caitlin and Angel as the college basketball titans seek to resume their healthy rivalry.