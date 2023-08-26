Angel Reese reacts to mom's hilarious rant about 'good mornings' on Twitter

Angel Reese's mom Angel Webb recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to implore people to stop telling her "good morning." Ms. Webb wrote that people were "good morning" her "to death." She implored people to get to the point because she is too old.

Angel Reese (Instagram)

Angel Webb has 13K followers on her X account and has been on the platform for over a decade. Reese, who is more active on Instagram. posted a Story of her mother's recent X post. Her story was captioned: "my mom is too funny omg."

Webb, who is a former college athlete, frequently posts on X, where she supports both of her kids, Angel and Julian, as they continue their college basketball journeys. The brother and sister are well-known on the college basketball scene, especially Angel.

Angel Reese has the basketball DNA in her

Angel Webb was a decorated college basketball player. She even played professionally. She played in Luxembourg for about a year. When she returned to the States, Webb raised her kids on her own, following her divorce from their father. Reese and her brother, Julian, showed early potential in the sport.

Angel Reese and Angel Webb

At the same time, Webb used to play in a basketball league, playing weekly, as her kids would go on to support her during her games. Reese and Julian would play for AAU teams, competitively. The two siblings were great competitors who pushed each other to their limits.

Reese and Julian are both solid players. Julian continues to play for Maryland, Reese's former college. Reese transferred to LSU following her sophomore year at Maryland. Things worked out pretty well for the Bayou Barbie, as she won the national title, in her first season playing for the Tigers.

Angel Reese and Julian Reese

On the other hand, Julian Reese is a pretty solid player himself, averaging great numbers in his sophomore year, as he'll now play as a junior in the following season. The siblings have a great chance to make it to the big stage one day.