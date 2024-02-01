Arkansas vs Missouri Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 31 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

We have an exciting Southeastern Conference game on Wednesday night at the Mizzou Arena between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Missouri Tigers. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

The Razorbacks (10-10, 1-6 SEC) are on a three-game losing streak after a 63-57 home loss on Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats. The Tigers (8-12, 0-7) are on a massive seven-game losing streak after a 72-64 road loss against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday.

Arkansas vs. Missouri betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Arkansas Razorbacks +5.5 (-110) Over 144.5 (-115) +195 Missouri Tigers -5.5 (-110) Under 144.5 (-105) -230

Arkansas vs. Missouri head-to-head

There has been a bit of a history between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Missouri Tigers, as they have played 60 times. The records have been similar, as the Razorbacks hold a 33-27 record against the Tigers.

The most recent game happened on Jan. 18, 2023, when the Tigers picked up a 79-76 home win.

Where to watch Arkansas vs. Missouri

The Southeastern Conference game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Missouri Tigers will be available via linear television and streaming. The game will be airing on the SEC Network while also being streamed on YouTube TV, ESPN+ and Fubo.

Arkansas vs. Missouri key injuries

Arkansas

Forward Trevon Brazile: Knee (Questionable)

Guard Davonte Davis: Personal (OUT)

Virginia

Guard Caleb Grill: Wrist (OUT)

Guard Anthony Robinson II: Personal (Probable)

Forward Trent Pierce: Illness (Questionable)

Guard John Tonje: Foot (OUT)

Guard Kaleb Brown: Leg (OUT)

Arkansas vs. Virginia: Best picks and prediction

Both teams are struggling this season, dealing 5-15 records against the spread. Arkansas has lost four of the last five games, while Virginia lost the previous seven. This game should be close, and Arkansas is the healthier team, so getting a handful of points makes sense.

For the Razorbacks, junior guard Tramon Mark has led the way and has been a great shooter, connecting on 50.7% from the floor, including 37.5% from the three-point line. Mark is averaging 17.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.9 steals in 31.1 minutes per game.

All in all, go with the Arkansas Razorbacks to cover the spread on the road here.

Pick: Arkansas Razorbacks +5.5 (-110)

