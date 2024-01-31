UConn vs Providence Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 31 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Inside the Gampel Pavilion, we will see a Big East Conference matchup on Wednesday night between the Providence Friars and the top-ranked UConn Huskies. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

The Friars (14-6, 5-4 Big East) are on a three-game winning streak after their 84-76 home victory on Saturday against the Georgetown Hoyas. The Huskies (18-2, 8-1) are on an eight-game winning streak after a 99-56 home win against the Xavier Musketeers on Sunday.

Providence vs. UConn betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Providence Friars +12.5 (+100) Over 139.5 (-110) +750 UConn Huskies -12.5 (-120) Under 139.5 (-110) -1200

Providence vs. UConn head-to-head

This is the 52nd time these two have faced off. UConn leads the overall series, 31-20, vs. Providence entering this matchup. The Huskies have won their last two games versus the Friars, including the most recent on March 9, 2023. The Huskies won the contest 73-66 at a neutral site.

Where to watch Providence vs. UConn

This game will be available to be watched on streaming and linear television tonight. This game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 and streamed on the Fox Sports App, YouTube TV and Fubo.

Providence vs. UConn key injuries

Providence

Guard Justyn Fernandez: Knee (OUT)

Forward Bryce Hopkins: Knee (OUT)

UConn

No injuries to report

Providence vs. UConn: Best picks and prediction

The UConn Huskies are the best team in the country for good reason and should dominate in this game against the Providence Friars. The matchup is going to be in the backcourt as it will be Friars' Devin Carter (18.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists per game) going up against Huskies' Tristen Newton (15.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 5.8 apg).

UConn has been the more prolific offensive group, averaging 82.0 points on 49.9% shooting, while Providence scores 74.2 points on 46.3%. There's a reason why UConn has a perfect 11-0 home record this season and should continue to dominate.

The Huskies have better talent and should be able to cover the spread in this game against the Friars.

Pick: UConn Huskies, -12.5 (-120)

