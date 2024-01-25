Arkansas vs Ole Miss Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 24 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss will be host to the college basketball game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday night.

The Razorbacks (10-8, 1-4 in SEC) are looking to bounce back after a 77-64 home loss against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. The Rebels (15-3, 2-3) are on a two-game losing streak after an 82-59 road loss on Saturday against the Auburn Tigers.

Also Read: Radford vs UNC Asheville Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 24 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Arkansas Razorbacks +6.5 (-120) Over 150.5 (-105) +200 Ole Miss Rebels -6.5 (+100) Under 105.5 (-115) -240

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Head-to-Head

This game will be the 86th time that the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Ole Miss Rebels collide. The Razorbacks have won nine of the previous 10 games they played, including the last two in Oxford.

Where to watch Arkansas vs. Ole Miss

This game is going to be airing on linear television as it will be on ESPNU. It is also available to be streamed on ESPN+, YouTube TV and Fubo.

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Key Injuries

Arkansas

No injuries to report

Ole Miss

No injuries to report

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: Best Picks and Prediction

When looking at the against-the-spread records throughout the season, the Razorbacks are 5-13 while the Rebels are 9-9 so far. There is a reason why Ole Miss is a perfect 11-0 at home and should be able to dominate in this game. The Razorbacks are averaging 65.2 points in their last five games while the Rebels are scoring 77.8 points across their previous four games.

So far this season, Ole Miss senior guard Matthew Murrell is doing well on all fronts, averaging 16.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.2 steals in 34.4 minutes per game. Murrell has been an electric shooter as he has connected on 47.8% from the floor, including 38.5% from beyond the arc. All in all, go with the Ole Miss Rebels to cover the spread at home.

Pick: Ole Miss Rebels -6.5 (+100)

Also Read: Kansas St. vs Iowa St. Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 24 | College Basketball Season 2023-24