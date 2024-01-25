Kansas St. vs Iowa St. Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 24 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Kansas State Wildcats and the 23rd-ranked Iowa State Cyclones are facing off against one another inside the James H. Hilton Coliseum on Wednesday night (10 p.m. ET) in Big 12 Conference action.

The Wildcats (14-4, 4-1 in Big 12) are on a two-game winning streak after being able to pick up a 70-66 home win on Saturday against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Cyclones (14-4, 3-2) are coming off a 73-72 road victory against the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

Also Read: Auburn vs Alabama Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 24 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Kansas State vs. Iowa State betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Kansas State Wildcats +8.5 (-110) Over 134.5 (-115) +270 Iowa State Cyclones -8.5 (-110) Under 134.5 (-105) -350

Kansas State vs. Iowa State Head-to-Head

The history between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Iowa State Cyclones has been extensive, as they have played 237 times against each other. Kansas State won 145 of those games and won the most recent game as they picked up a 61-55 home win on Feb. 18, 2023.

Where to watch Kansas State vs. Iowa State

This game is going to be aired on linear television on ESPN2 but it will also be available to stream. You can watch the game on the ESPN+ app, YouTube TV and Fubo.

Kansas State vs. Iowa State Key Injuries

Kansas State

Guard Ques Glover: Knee (OUT)

Iowa State

Guard Tamin Lipsey: Shoulder (Questionable)

Forward Kayden Fish: Shoulder (OUT)

Guard Jelani Hamilton: Redshirt (OUT)

Center JT Rock: Redshirt (OUT)

Kansas State vs. Iowa State: Best Picks and Prediction

The ability to shoot as a team shows a massive difference between what these programs could do, as Kansas State is connecting on 43.8% of their shots and Iowa State is shooting 48.7% from the floor as a team. The defense also shows a big difference, as Kansas State is going to struggle in this game.

Losing Ques Glover was a massive loss for the Wildcats, as he has been one of their top scorers and ball-handlers. This makes Kansas State a little bit easier to defend and despite the injuries on the Iowa State side of things, they are players that have been out for a while.

Iowa State has an 11-6-1 record against the spread and should be able to dominate at home so go with them to cover the spread.

Pick: Iowa State Cyclones -7.5 (-110)

Also Read: Marquette vs DePaul Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 24 | College Basketball Season 2023-24