Radford vs UNC Asheville Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 24 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Radford Highlanders will face off against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs in an exciting Big South Conference showdown on Wednesday evening.

The Highlanders (12-8, 2-3 in Big South) are coming off a 64-61 home victory over the South Carolina Upstate Spartans. The Bulldogs (12-8, 4-1) are on a two-game winning streak after an 82-77 road victory over the Winthrop Eagles.

Radford vs. UNC Asheville betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Radford Highlanders +5.5 (+100) Over 142.5 (-105) +210 UNC Asheville Bulldogs -5.5 (-120) Under 142.5 (-115) -250

Radford vs. UNC Asheville Head-to-Head

These teams have played against one another 80 times before stepping on the court today. The all-time series has been almost even, as the Bulldogs hold a 41-39 all-time advantage. However, UNC Asheville has won the previous three games, including a 63-54 home win on Feb. 16, 2023.

Where to watch Radford vs. UNC Asheville

This game is not going to be televised on linear television. However, fans can stream it using the ESPN+ app to avoid missing Big South action.

Radford vs. UNC Asheville Key Injuries

Radford

Forward Ibu Yamazaki: Knee (OUT)

UNC Asheville

No injuries to report

Radford vs. UNC Asheville: Best Picks and Prediction

These teams are very similar in terms of their records this season, but there is a reason why the Highlanders are 2-3 in conference play while the Bulldogs are 4-1. With UNC Asheville being completely healthy entering this contest, it should be in a great position to win this game.

There is a clear difference when diving off into the offensive production as of late. Radford is averaging 72.3 points in its last four games, while UNC Asheville is scoring 81.0 points in its previous five. The defense has been very close in terms of points per game allowed.

Senior forward Drew Pember has been doing exceptionally well and is the best player on the court, as he is 20th in college basketball in scoring. This season, he averages 20.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 0.9 steals in 29.4 minutes per game. He has been shooting very well for an almost seven-footer, shooting 47.1% from the floor, including 31.4% from the 3-point line.

All in all, go with the UNC Asheville Bulldogs to cover the spread at home here.

Pick: UNC Asheville Bulldogs -5.5 (-120)

