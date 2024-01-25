Illinois vs Northwestern Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 24 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

In an exciting Wednesday night action, the 10th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini are on the road to take on the Northwestern Wildcats inside Welsh-Ryan Arena in a Big Ten matchup.

The Fighting Illini (14-4, 5-2 in Big Ten) are doing well as they are on a two-game winning streak after an 86-63 home victory against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Sunday. The Wildcats (13-5, 4-3) are looking to bounce back after a 75-69 road loss on Saturday against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Illinois vs. Northwestern betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Illinois Fighting Illini -3.5 (+100) Over 146.5 (-110) -155 Northwestern Wildcats +3.5 (-120) Under 146.5 (-110) +135

Illinois vs. Northwestern Head-to-Head

The history between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Northwestern Wildcats on the hardwood is like a CVS receipt, as they have played 187 times before tonight's action. The Fighting Illini have a 143-44 record against the Wildcats and won the last two games as they are coming off a massive 96-66 home victory on Jan. 2.

Where to watch Illinois vs. Northwestern

This game will be airing on linear television on the Big Ten Network. It also can be streamed on YouTube TV and Fubo.

Illinois vs. Northwestern Key Injuries

Illinois

Forward Amani Hansberry: Back (OUT)

Guard Sencire Harris: Redshirt (OUT)

Northwestern

Guard Parker Strauss: Undisclosed (OUT)

Illinois vs. Northwestern: Best Picks and Prediction

The two teams' against-the-spread records show a massive difference in betting numbers this season. The Fighting Illini are 11-5-2 against the spread, while the Wildcats are 7-10-1 against the spread this year. Both teams are playing well, but looking at history, including the most recent game a little more than three weeks ago, makes it hard to back Northwestern.

Focusing on these offenses in the last handful of games, there is a slight contrast: Illinois averages 80.3 points in its last three games while Northwestern scores 70.0 points in its previous four. The Fighting Illini have been doing incredibly well, and it helps to have a star like senior forward Marcus Domask on the court.

He is averaging 14.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.5 blocks in 32.7 minutes per game this season. However, he is shooting 43.6% from the floor. Go with the Illinois Fighting Illini to cover the spread.

Pick: Illinois Fighting Illini -3.5 (+100)

