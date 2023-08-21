Ashton Hagans college stats: Complete breakdown of collegiate career, NIL deals, endorsements, and more

Ashton Hagans, the 6-foot-3 guard from Covington, Georgia, is an NBA player who had a pretty rough journey to the league. Hagans was born in 1999 and had a knack for the sport. He played for Newton High School, where he was a five-star recruit.

Hagans committed to the Georgia Bulldogs in 2017, but a few months later, in 2018, he recommitted to Kentucky.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky

In his freshman year, Hagans put up 7.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He had the third-most steals as a freshman in the program's history. It was a decent season for a 6-foot-3 guard, although he had to improve significantly if he looked for any chance to play in the league.

Things got better in his sophomore year when Ashton Hagans averaged 11.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 6.4 apg and 1.9 spg. He then declared for the 2020 NBA draft.

Although the guard could've spent some more time in college and possibly land himself in the first round of the draft, he instead went undrafted and signed a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Ashton Hagans played two games for Minnesota, playing two minutes in each game. After being waived by the Wolves, he joined the Toronto Raptors' G League affiliate, Raptors 905. He spent a couple of years in the G League, playing for the Mad Ants and Greensboro Swarm. Hagans signed with the Portland Trail Blazers this month.

Ashton Hagans hasn't made any big moves off the court

Hagans signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. It is a one-year minimum salary contract, where the player gets a chance to participate in training camps and gets limited time to play. Regardless, Hagans hasn't had any major success in the G League and definitely not in the NBA.

Louisville vs. Kentucky

The 24-year-old did not have the opportunity to sign any endorsement deals or NIL deals during his college years.

Hagans is soon to make his appearance on the court wearing a Blazers jersey, as this may be his last chance to prove himself as a player of the league.