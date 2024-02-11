Auburn vs Florida Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 10 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The No. 12 Auburn Tigers will head to the Exactech Arena to take on the Florida Gators in Southeastern Conference action on Saturday afternoon. The tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET/ 12:30 p.m. PT.

The Tigers (19-4, 8-2 SEC) are on a three-game winning streak after a 99-71 home win over the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday. The Gators (15-7, 5-4) are looking to bounce back after a tough 67-66 road loss on Jan. 27 against the Texas A&M Aggies.

Auburn Tigers vs. Florida Gators betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Auburn Tigers -1.5 (-110) Over 158.5 (-105) -125 Florida Gators +1.5 (-110) Under 158.5 (-115) +105

Auburn Tigers vs. Florida Gators head-to-head

These two teams are among the programs with the most history, as this game will be the 172nd contest between them. The Tigers hold a slight edge in the all-time matchup as they have an 89-82 record.

The most recent game happened on Dec. 28, 2022, when Auburn picked up a 61-58 home win.

Where to watch Auburn Tigers vs. Florida Gators

The Auburn Tigers vs. Florida Gators showdown will be available on both linear television and streaming. The game will air on the SEC Network and stream on YouTube TV, ESPN+ and Fubo.

Auburn Tigers vs. Florida Gators critical injuries

Auburn

No injuries to report

Florida

Forward Aleks Szymczyk: Foot (OUT)

Auburn Tigers vs. Florida Gators: Best picks and prediction

There is a clear and distinct difference between these programs when looking at the against-the-spread records, as Auburn is 15-6-2 ATS while Florida is 10-11-1. When looking at the offensive production lately, there is a bit of a gap between these teams as the Tigers are scoring 90.3 points in their last three games while the Gators are averaging 80.3 in their previous four.

Expect a good game out of junior guard Walter Clayton Jr., who is averaging 15.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 blocks and 1.1 steals in 30.5 minutes of action.

All in all, expect the Auburn Tigers to cover the spread at home and continue their ascent toward the top 10 in the AP Poll.

Pick: Auburn Tigers -1.5 (-110)

