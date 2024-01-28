Auburn vs Mississippi State Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 27 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The eighth-ranked Auburn Tigers will head to Humphrey Coliseum on Saturday afternoon to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Southeastern Conference action. The game tips off at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT.

The Tigers (16-3, 5-1 SEC) are coming off a 79-75 road loss on Wednesday against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs (13-6, 2-4) are looking to bounce back after a 79-70 road loss against the Florida Gators on Wednesday.

Also Read: Kansas State vs Houston Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 27 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Auburn vs. Mississippi State betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Auburn Tigers -2.5 (-115) Over 145.5 (-110) -145 Mississippi State Bulldogs +2.5 (-105) Under 145.5 (-110) +125

Auburn vs. Mississippi State head-to-head

The Auburn Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs have a similar record, as Auburn leads 81-70 in the all-time series against Mississippi State, including a five-game winning streak.

These teams played in Auburn on Jan.14, 2023, where the Tigers picked up a 69-63 victory.

Where to watch Auburn vs. Mississippi State

This game will be airing on linear television as it will be on the SEC Network. It will also be available for streaming on ESPN+, YouTube TV and Fubo.

Arizona State vs. Oregon key injuries

Auburn

No injuries to report

Mississippi State

Forward Keshawn Murphy: Personal (OUT)

Guard Andrew Taylor: Personal (OUT)

Auburn vs. Mississippi State: Best picks and prediction

When looking at the against the spread records, there is a bit of a difference as Auburn is 12-5-2 against the spread while Mississippi State is a decent 9-9-2 against the spread. These offenses are on two different levels as of late, as the Tigers are scoring 82.5 points in their last four games while the Bulldogs are averaging 71.7 points in their previous three games.

Junior forward Johni Broome has stepped up and done incredibly well, shooting 55.6% from the floor while averaging 15.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.1 steals in 23.5 minutes per game. Mississippi State does not have the ability to put someone on Broome and force him to have a bad game.

All in all, go with the Auburn Tigers to cover the spread and win by multiple possessions on the road as the better team.

Pick: Auburn Tigers -2.5 (-115)

Also Read: Texas Tech vs Oklahoma Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 27 | College Basketball Season 2023-24